Kanye West 'not doing well' amid Kim Kardashian split: report

Splitting from his wife has apparently been hard on Kanye West.

According to a new report, the hip-hop superstar is not currently doing well amid his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

News of the stars' split first broke back in January, though things weren't official then, as Kardashian, 40, had reportedly not yet filed divorce paperwork.

While some fans may have hoped for reconciliation, it seems that the pair is doomed and simply won't last, which has been tough for West, 43, who drew attention last year due to his failed presidential campaign.

"Kanye is not doing well," a source told People magazine. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now."

They added: "He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

It seems Kardashian has had to step up to the plate and stick her neck out for her hubby as well.

"She has defended him privately to her family," the source said. "She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that."

Additionally, "there is very little hope of reconciliation" between the two.

"It would have to be a miracle," admitted the insider. "But Kanye does believe in miracles."

The SKIMS creator has four children with the "Power" rapper: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. Kardashian has reportedly been the primary caregiver amid the split.

"Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants," People's source said. "She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it."

Furthermore, Kardashian is going about the divorce with West's feelings in mind.

"Kim doesn't want to hurt him. She just knows she can't be married to him anymore," added the insider. "He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands."

