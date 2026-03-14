Kate Middleton reveals she rarely drinks alcohol after her cancer diagnosis during brewery visit: reports

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Kate Middleton this week admitted she rarely drinks alcohol after her cancer diagnosis two years ago.

"Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol," the Princess of Wales said when offered a pint at Fabal Beerhall while touring London’s Bermondsey Beer Mile on Thursday, according to several U.K. outlets. "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now."

The princess asked owner Hannah Rhodes if the beerhall had any non-alcoholic brews.

"We don’t yet, I’m afraid," Rhodes told her, The Independent reported. "I would love to do that one day, but we would need quite a bit of tech to do it properly."

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The 44-year-old drank a soda instead, but said of Prince William, who was touring the breweries with her, "You like cider," according to a reporter from The Sun.

"I’m a cider man," William agreed, according to E News. "I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country."

"Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol. It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now." — Kate Middleton

Middleton revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

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"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous," Middleton said in a video in March 2024 following speculation about her health. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

In January of last year, the princess announced, after finishing her treatment in the fall of 2024, that her cancer was in remission.

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Alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning it raises the risk for cancer.

"You can lower your risk for cancer by drinking less alcohol or not drinking at all," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website. "All drinks that contain alcohol, including red and white wine, beer, and liquor, increase the risk of cancer."

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The CDC says that several cancers are linked to alcohol consumption, including mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast.

"Some studies show that drinking three or more drinks that contain alcohol per day increases the risk of stomach and pancreatic cancers," the CDC adds. "Drinking alcohol may also increase prostate cancer risk. All kinds of drinks that contain alcohol increase the risk of cancer. Drinking less alcohol is better for your health than drinking more."

The royal couple shared a video montage of their day at several breweries on their official Instagram.

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"Stopping along Bermondsey Beer Mile learning about Southwark’s long history as the centre of London’s beer production and the breweries that keep the tradition alive today," they wrote. "Great to see innovation, craftsmanship and community coming together."