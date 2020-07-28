Kim Kardashian and her family are 'shielding' her four kids: reports

Kim Kardashian and her family are taking extra precautions with her children these days.

Although the 39-year-old reality star and her family are often subjects of many headlines, she's facing a new challenge with the increased attention on her husband Kanye West after he announced his bid for president, followed by a number of Twitter rants.

West announced his candidacy and held his first campaign rally on July 19, in which he claimed he and Kardashian considered aborting their first child, North, who is now 7.

In the tweets that came in the following days, West claimed that he'd been trying to divorce his wife for years and claimed mother-in-law Kris Jenner was not allowed to see his children. A public apology to Kardashian later followed.

Amid the drama, Kardashian and her family have stepped up to help keep West's children with his wife -- North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 -- occupied.

"She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this," a source told People magazine.

"And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them," the insider added. "They don’t need to see such a public meltdown."

An insider also spoke to Us Weekly, sharing a similar story.

"Kim and her family are protecting the kids she shares with Kanye from all of this drama and the Kanye situation,” the source said. “Her whole family is ensuring that the kids are not a witness to any of it."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star paid a visit to West's ranch in Wyoming to see her husband on Monday. TMZ obtained images of the two of them together, seemingly embroiled in an emotional argument.

The outlet also reported that she returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday, with West staying behind in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, the couple's daughter, Chicago, recently made an appearance on the Instagram of Kardashian's older sister, Kourtney.

In a pic posted on Sunday, Kourtney, 41, held Chicago on her hip in front of a body of water.

"Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite..." read the caption.

Kardashian recently spoke out about her husband's bipolar disorder for the first time, in a lengthy statement defending West.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said in an Instagram statement last week.

She noted that she has avoided speaking about this subject publicly out of respect for her kids as well as her husband's right to privacy.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she explained. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim said she realizes that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person that is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

