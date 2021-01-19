Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have ‘completely’ stopped marriage counseling amid divorce rumors: report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage of nearly seven years may be coming to an end sooner than expected.

The reality TV star and rapper, who tied the knot in May 2014, have "completely" stopped going to marriage counseling, a source close to the couple told People magazine on Tuesday.

"[Kanye] is talking to divorce lawyers this week," the insider told the outlet.

Another source previously told the outlet that the stars were in marital therapy in hopes of salvaging their relationship.

Reps for Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, did not respond to Fox News’ multiple requests for comment.

The Grammy-winning artist, who has been noticeably silent regarding the divorce rumors, was last active on social media during the 2020 presidential election. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently crossed a milestone of having 200 million followers on Instagram.

Kardashian has remained in Los Angeles with the couple’s four children, while West allegedly prefers to live at his Wyoming ranch, Page Six previously reported.

A source claimed to the outlet earlier this month that "divorce is imminent" for the two.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," the source further claimed at the time. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Wasser is a well-known divorce attorney in Hollywood and frequently oversees starry splits.

Trouble in paradise between the two was first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

During what Kardashian later implied was an episode brought on by his bipolar disorder, West brought up the possibility of divorcing his wife at a campaign event while claiming they considered aborting their first child.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying, according to People magazine.

In a since-deleted tweet, the "Power" rapper also claimed that he’d been "trying" to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event with Meek Mill in 2018.

In the same rant, he also shaded Kardashian’s past Playboy spread and claimed that the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was no longer allowed to see his children.

He later apologized for the Twitter rant but the ordeal reportedly left Kardashian "furious."

In July, it was reported that the couple had been considering divorce for weeks and that Kardashian and her famous family were "shielding" her children from their father’s public outbursts. Later that month, the stars were spotted having an emotional conversation in Wyoming.

Things seemed to be better between the two as Kardashian showed support for her husband at one of his Sunday Service events in August and was also seen laughing with West in a family video that same month.

Last month, however, it seems things may have taken a turn for the worse as reports surfaced that the two were leading "separate lives" and had been spending "a lot of time apart."

The marriage is West’s first and Kardashian’s third. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to basketball pro Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

Kardashian and West share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

​​​​​​​Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report