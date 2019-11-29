‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure says brother Kirk Cameron will appear in Season 5

Reunited and it feels so good.

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she reunited with brother Kirk Cameron in an episode for the Netflix series’ fifth and final season.

“My brother Kirk is in an episode this season, so that was a really fun surprise,” the 43-year-old told Closer Weekly on Thursday.

“It’s a little bit of, like, a ‘90s episode, so Lisa Loeb is in it as well as my brother Kirk,” the actress continued. “And that week I was directing as well… it was a dream come true to direct my brother.”

This isn’t the first time the siblings have shared the screen. According to Closer Weekly, Cameron Bure previously appeared on Kirk’s sitcom “Growing Pains” for two episodes. The 49-year-old also appeared in “Full House” for one episode. The magazine shared the appearances occurred in the late ‘80s.

“My brother and I have acted – before when we were younger – together,” said Cameron Bure. “And since then we haven’t done anything, any kind of movie or television show together, until Season 5 of ‘Fuller House.’”

Cameron Bure also revealed Kirk was eager to work alongside her.

“He was so game,” she said. “He just walked onto the set as he’d been… like he never stopped doing a sitcom. He was really funny, but he was so supportive and proud of me directing. So he was like, ‘Can, just tell me whatever you want me to do.’ And I’d come in and tell him what I wanted to see and he would just give me everything and was very receptive to whatever direction I had for him… It was fun.”

“I wanted to give him a hard time,” Cameron Bure joked. “I wanted to somehow fire him on the set and cause drama, but I couldn’t 'cause he was awesome.”

In November of this year, Bure posted an emotional Instagram post telling her followers she was “in tears all morning” as the cast and crew filmed the finale.

"This is it,” she said. “We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”

"There's no worry on our part about the future, and so I just thank you and reassure you to just have tears with us and hug along with us, 'cause that's what we need, more the comfort and the love," she added.

Cameron Bure grew up on “Full House,” which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. She was cast as the oldest of the three Tanner sisters, D.J., at just 11 years old.

She has worked steadily since and calls herself the “Queen of Christmas” after starring in more than 20 Hallmark Christmas and mystery movies.

“Fuller House” brought back some of the original cast, including Cameron Bure’s TV sister, Jodie Sweetin, and best friend Andrea Barber.

Cast members Bob Saget, David Coulier, John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, who is facing charges in the college admissions scandal, have all made guest appearances on the show.

The reboot focused on a grown-up D.J. raising three kids with the help of Sweetin and Barber's characters after the death of her husband.

The plot mirrors the original premise of "Full House" that found D.J.’s father, Danny Tanner, raising three kids with the help of his family after the death of his wife.

Season 5 of “Fuller House” premieres Dec. 6 on Netflix.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.