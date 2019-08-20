Candace Cameron Bure on ‘Fuller House’ set secrets and her Christian faith: ‘The Bible means everything to me’

During the Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, Candace Cameron Bure was shouting to her "Fuller House" castmate John Stamos backstage. But she wasn’t calling him "John."

“I was screaming 'Uncle Jesse!' 'Uncle Jesse!' I could tell he didn't want to look over. And then he finally did and he's like, ‘Oh it's my niece!’” Cameron Bure tells Fox News.

The actress, known to many as D.J. Tanner since 1987, says that this type of behavior is not unusual for the "Full House" cast.

8 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT CANDACE CAMERON BURE

“We call each other by character names all the time. We’ve been these characters for over 30 years so it's like interchangeable -- our character name or our real name,” Cameron Bure, 43, revealed.

And it gets even more adorable than that. The star says that while filming "Fuller House," the cast meets for coffee at the Starbucks on the Warner Bros. lot. And when they give the baristas the name for their order, they use their screen names as well.

“We say our character names. It’s totally dorky, but it makes us giggle,” Cameron Bure explains adding: “They only write our character names on our Starbucks cups.”

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SUPPORTS 'FULL HOUSE' CO-STAR LORI LOUGHLIN AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

It’s no secret that the "Full House" gang has remained tight since the show’s 1987 premiere. And while some things haven’t changed, like the fact that Uncle Jesse still has a pretty fabulous head of hair, there have been many new developments in the actors’ lives, including Stamos recently becoming a father.

Cameron Bure, who calls her co-star “a wonderful dad,” says he picked up his parenting skills on the "Full House" set.

“He was always great with the kids on the show and even when we were young and playing his nieces,” she explained.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S DAUGHTER ON NOT GETTING TEMPTED IN HOLLYWOOD: I 'OWE THE WAY THAT I AM TO MY PARENTS'

Cameron Bure, who has been acting from an early age, went on to say that she's thrilled to see her 21-year-old daughter, Natasha, following in her footsteps. And she’s doing her best to help guide Natasha through the temptations of Hollywood.

“We're Christians. The Bible means everything to me. So church is an important part of our lives and our family values that are based in our faith,” says Cameron Bure of the faith-based foundation she’s set up for her three children.

"We're Christians. The Bible means everything to me. So church is an important part of our lives and our family values that are based in our faith." — Cameron Bure on the faith-based foundation she’s set up for her three children

Candace Cameron Bure was born and raised in Los Angeles, has been in the entertainment industry since she was 5, and has been proud to have been able to adhere to her values throughout her own acting journey.

“You can navigate through it and you can come out okay,” she noted, adding that she’s done her best to watch over her kids as they've chosen their careers and to remind them that she’s always there to help them.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS PARENTS' RELATIONSHIP LED TO OWN LASTING MARRIAGE: 'IT'S INCREDIBLY INSPIRATIONAL'

“They’ve all got a good head on their shoulders and my husband [former NHL player Valeri Bure] and I tried to be the most invested and intentional parents we could and now it's up to them to make their own choices,” she explained.

Cameron Bure would definitely be supportive if her other two children -- sons Maksim, 17, and Lev, 19 -- caught the acting bug, however, she says that they have zero interest.

“They think it's incredibly boring, the entertainment industry, which I don't disagree with if you don't have a passion for it,” she admitted.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS LAUNCHES INCLUSIVE ATHLETIC APPAREL LINE

When she’s not on set, Cameron Bure has an affinity for fitness.

She recently partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods to help promote the brand’s new DSG fitness apparel line, which promotes a sense of inclusivity by selling clothes ranging in size from XXS to XXL at prices between $15 to $40.

The collection is the first complete apparel line to be exclusively sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods that is designed to outfit the entire family. Plus, one percent of all sales will be donated to DICK’S Foundation Sports Matter program to help fund youth sports organizations in need across the country.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Fitness has been a huge part of my life for a really long time. I love working out and the DSG brand is really good quality athletic wear and it fits the whole family and is affordable for everyone,” shared the star, who says she keeps fit by eating clean and getting into the gym whenever she can.

“I work out pretty consistently with [personal trainer] Kira Stokes on her fitness app," she says. "I also run and do Pilates."

As for Cameron Bure's diet? It includes “a lot of vegetables” from the actress' garden, as well as wild salmon, lean chicken, and tuna. But that doesn’t mean she’ll turn down a chance to finish off a meal with some sweets.

“I splurge all the time. I live life. Everything in moderation, but when I want dessert, I have it," she says. "I just kind of save it for once a week or something."