'Fuller House' star Andrea Barber 'almost ran over' 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik by accident

“Fuller House” star Andrea Barber is opening up about an awkward encounter with actress Mayim Bialik.

In a new interview with People magazine, Barber revealed her love for “Big Bang Theory” and spoke of an incident in which she almost ran over Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler in the popular series.

Noting that “Big Bang Theory” and “Fuller House” were filmed on the same lot, Barber pointed out that “they were our neighbors, just across stage 25.”

Barber recalled the time she "almost ran over Mayim Bialik one time."

"I’m dying to meet her and apologize,” she said. “I was backing up out of my parking space and she was behind me.”

The actress, best known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler in “Full House” revealed she was “mortified” as a result.

In the same interview, Barber spoke about Lori Loughlin’s firing and lamented her absence on “Fuller House.”

“She’s one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. I love her, I love her unconditionally,” said Barber. “She’s just a sweetheart, and she’ll always be family to me.”

When asked about Loughlin's missing presence, Barber said, “It was really sad, and we could feel her absence."

“It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t,” she said.

Loughlin, 55, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters admitted into USC as designated recruits on the university crew team, despite never having participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.