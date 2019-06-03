Candace Cameron Bure unsure how Lori Loughlin's absence will be addressed on 'Fuller House'

Candace Cameron Bure admits she has no idea how "Fuller House" will handle Lori Loughlin's departure.

The 54-year-old actress was reportedly cut from the Netflix "Full House" spinoff after her alleged involvement with the college admissions scam was revealed in March.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure, 43, admitted to Entertainment Tonight about the Aunt Becky's fate. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

'FULLER HOUSE' BEGINS PRODUCTION OF SEASON 5 WITHOUT EMBATTLED LORI LOUGHLIN

The upcoming fifth season of the series will be its last, which made Cameron Bure get teary on the set.

"I've been a big crybaby the whole week — like every day," she confessed of her first week of filming Season 5. "We've had such an amazing run on 'Fuller House' and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bittersweet. We're so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it's our last, we’re savoring every moment of it. It's emotionally really hard because I love what I do and I love the people I work with."

BOB SAGET ON LORI LOUGHLIN, COLLEGE SCAM: 'YOU LOVE WHO YOU LOVE'

BOB SAGET ADDRESSES 'FULLER HOUSE' CO-STAR LORI LOUGHLIN'S FEDERAL CHARGES

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower.

The couple pleaded not guilty and were hit with additional charges of conspiracy and money laundering; if convicted, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

HOW LORI LOUGHLIN'S 'FULLER HOUSE' CO-STARS ARE REACTING TO HER ARREST

Cameron Bure previously hinted that she's been supportive of her former co-star amid the scandal.

LORI LOUGHLIN HAD AN 'OBSESSION' WITH USC, REPORT CLAIMS

At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March, Andrea Barber, who stars as Cameron Bure's best friend Kimmy Gibler on "Fuller House," told the crowd, “You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bure added, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”