Candace Cameron Bure unsure how Lori Loughlin's absence will be addressed on 'Fuller House'

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Prosecutors say actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband paid half a million dollars to fake their two daughters way into USC, but the celebrity couple is fighting back; Rick Leventhal reports.

Candace Cameron Bure admits she has no idea how "Fuller House" will handle Lori Loughlin's departure.

The 54-year-old actress was reportedly cut from the Netflix "Full House" spinoff after her alleged involvement with the college admissions scam was revealed in March.

"It hasn't been discussed," Cameron Bure, 43, admitted to Entertainment Tonight about the Aunt Becky's fate. "I have absolutely no answer for it and Netflix has not even spoken about it."

The upcoming fifth season of the series will be its last, which made Cameron Bure get teary on the set.

"I've been a big crybaby the whole week — like every day," she confessed of her first week of filming Season 5. "We've had such an amazing run on 'Fuller House' and I work with my best friends every day, so knowing this our last season is quite bittersweet. We're so happy that we get to do a whole other season, but knowing it's our last, we’re savoring every moment of it. It's emotionally really hard because I love what I do and I love the people I work with."

Candice Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli attend the Netflix Golden Globes after party in January 2018. Cameron Bure has spoken out in support of Loughlin since her arrest in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower.

The couple pleaded not guilty and were hit with additional charges of conspiracy and money laundering; if convicted, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

Cameron Bure previously hinted that she's been supportive of her former co-star amid the scandal.

At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March, Andrea Barber, who stars as Cameron Bure's best friend Kimmy Gibler on "Fuller House," told the crowd, “You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."

Bure added, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”