Candace Cameron Bure shares her family's special holiday tradition

Candace Cameron Bure is the queen of the holidays.

She's known for her festive movies and TV roles but the "Fuller House" actress prefers to keep things simple with her family on Christmas and give back to those less fortunate.

“[On] Christmas morning, we always serve at a homeless shelter. We have been doing that for years,” the 43-year-old "Christmas Town" star, 43, told Us Weekly. “We bring all the food, cook and then sit down with the people that are staying there. It’s usually families.”

Bure added that it's “a wonderful way to spend Christmas and share the gospel and just share life with people that are struggling and encourage them.”

After the Bure family -- husband Valeri and kids Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17 -- visits the shelter, they usually head over Bure's brother's house, where the whole family gathers.

“That’s usually my parents, my brother, all the kids in the family. It’s a lot of people and some friends,” she explained. “We all cook and bring dishes and we sing carols around the living room."

"We usually kind of do, like, a white elephant gift or something, but that’s our traditional Christmas Day: lots of family and lots of just good times together," she added.

“My kids are older now,” Bure continued. “So … some of those things, they’re not the same as when the kids were really little. I do miss it. All my kids are gone from the house. I’m officially an empty nester this year, but they’ll be home for Christmas. So, I can’t wait.”

Bure also shared a few details about her Hallmark Christmas movie, "Christmas Town."

“It’s a feel-good movie that, you know, get the hot chocolate or grab the popcorn and enjoy a little romance, lots of family,” she explained. “This particular movie focuses on fostering and adoption.”

"Christmas Town" premieres on December 1 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark.