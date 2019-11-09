End of 'Fuller House' prompts Candace Cameron Bure's emotional Instagram post: 'In tears all morning'

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure posted an emotional Instagram story this week, telling her followers she was “in tears all morning” as the cast and crew filmed the series finale.

She said the fifth season will be the last for the series reboot.

"This is it,” she said. “We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”

"There's no worry on our part about the future, and so I just thank you and reassure you to just have tears with us and hug along with us, 'cause that's what we need, more the comfort and the love," she added.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE UNSURE HOW LORI LOUGHLIN'S ABSENCE WILL BE ADDRESSED ON 'FULLER HOUSE'

Cameron Bure grew up on “Full House,” which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. She was cast as the oldest of the three Tanner sisters, D.J., at just 11 years old.

She has worked steadily since and calls herself the “Queen of Christmas” after starring in more than 20 Hallmark Christmas and mystery movies.

“Fuller House” brought back some of the original cast, including Cameron Bure’s TV sister, Jodie Sweetin, and best friend, Andrea Barber.

Cast members Bob Saget, David Coulier, John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, who is facing charges in the college admissions scandal, have all made guest appearances on the show.

The reboot focused on grown-up D.J. raising three kids with the help of Sweetin and Barber's characters after the death of her husband.

The plot mirrors the original premise of "Full House" that found D.J.’s father, Danny Tanner, raising three kids with the help of his family after the death of his wife.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cameron Bure is the mother of two grown children and a 17-year-old.

"Fuller House" airs on Netflix.