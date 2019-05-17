'Growing Pains' co-star and doctor share how their friendship grew through faith

"Growing Pains" co-star Jeremy Miller, who played Ben Seaver on the show, was connected to a fan and the two formed a special bond. They consider each other brothers now.

Dr. Brandon Lane Phillips, who suffered from a congenital heart defect, had one wish at 11 years old -- to meet his favorite "Growing Pains" actor. Phillips loved that the show depicted an ideal family.

"I ended up on the set of 'Growing Pains' and it seemed like it was an answer to my prayer," Phillips said.

‘GROWING PAINS’ STAR JEREMY MILLER SAYS KIRK CAMERON, TRACEY GOLD ARE ‘ON BOARD’ FOR A REBOOT

But it also meant a lot to Miller as well because it was the first time someone came to the set just to meet him, as opposed to his older co-star Kirk Cameron or the entire cast.

The two formed a friendship and lost contact while Phillips attended medical school and Miller went to college. But the "Growing Pains" reunion brought them together.

AFTER NAVY SEAL HIT 'ROCK BOTTOM,' THE 'TRANSFORMERS' STAR DID THIS AND EVERYTHING CHANGED

For Phillips, meeting Miller showed him that anything was possible. He went from being diagnosed with special needs as a kid to becoming a pediatric cardiologist.

Miller shared that Phillips helped him during a dark time in his life as well, when he was addicted to alcohol, and guided him to get the help he needed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've been sober for three years and four months," Miller shared as the "Fox & Friends" audience cheered.

The two penned a book, "When I Wished Upon a Star," which comes out May 21.