8 things you didn't know about Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure, best known for starring as D.J. Tanner in ABC’s hit show “Full House” and Netflix’s spin-off “Fuller House,” is a busy wife, mom, actress, bestselling author and inspirational speaker. Is there anything this star can’t do?

Here are some surprising facts you might not know about the Hollywood actress:

1. She isn’t afraid to speak about her faith and conservative values

If you follow the star on social media you know she is not afraid to share posts about her faith and conservative values.

Cameron shares her faith in her book “Kind is the New Classy."

The star wrote, “Acting, writing, speaking, mothering – none of these are my primary purpose. They are the roles God has given me to live out my higher purpose of glorifying Him.

“If I looked to any one of those roles to give my life meaning, I’d struggle when things in that single area didn’t go well. But since I know my purpose is to bring God glory, I have freedom to live it out in every area of my life. I am even free to fail, because it’s possible to glorify God through my weaknesses.”

2. She is big into fitness

The busy star enjoys staying fit. At 42, Cameron makes health and fitness a priority.

“I realized how much better my mindset is and my attitude when I put some exercise in because there are endorphins that are released that chemically actually make you a happier person. So fitness has become really important to me because I feel better from the inside out,” she told Fox News.

“Even on days when I’m working very long hours, I can’t fit an hour-long workout in, but I can fit in several 10-minute mini workouts. It’s not going to give me the same results as putting in the time every day but it still makes a difference. So if I can get in 10 push-ups here and there, do a couple squats while I’m waiting in line for something, that’s what I do. It will help change your body and it motivates you to make more time to work on your health and fitness."

3. She went to real-life prom with her "Full House" boyfriend Scott Weinger

The "Fuller House" actress took her on-screen boyfriend, Steve Hale, played by Scott Weinger to her real-life prom.

The actress shared on Instagram, “#TBT to my real life senior prom with @scottweinger. Yup, this really did happen (Awwwww.) Should DJ and Steve be together or is this ancient history? #TeamSteve #TeamMatt The drama continues on season 2 of #FullerHuse coming to @netflix December 9!! Who’s ready?!"

4. She is the author of a children’s book

Cameron's latest book, “Candace Center Stage,” is the story of a little girl who loves to dance. This is her sixth book. The star also recently released the journal, “Kindness Starts Here: A 52 Week Journal to Cultivate Kindness.”

5. She competed and finished third on Season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars"

Cameron and her partner Mark Ballas finished in third place on Season 18 of "Dancing with the Stars."

“It was such an amazing experience,” Cameron said in a Fox & Friends interview. “I learned so much about myself, so many life lessons that I will take away forever.”

6. She does her own stunts in her acting

Cameron does all of her own stunts. She told Fox News she loves obstacle course races, like The Spartan or Tough Mudder. She is proud of her own moves in the wrestling episode of “Fuller House.” “No stunt woman,” she boasted.

7. She can name all U.S. presidents in order by memory

The actress is an American history buff. She told Fox News she can name all the United States presidents in order by memory. She says memorized them when she was in high school.

8. She has a wine label in Napa Valley, California

This savy businesswoman has yet another venture under her belt: a wine label.

Cameron and her husband Val Bure fell in love with Napa Valley so much so that they bought a home there; equipped with their own vineyard. The couple who have been married for over 22 years launched Bure Family Wines in 2006.

"We couldn't believe this place exists," Val told Wine Spectator. "Only an hour's flight from L.A., "You feel like you're in a different country, in a different part of the world," he remarks. "It's magical, you know?"

The couple even turned their basement into a wine cellar for their 1,500-bottle collection.