‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure tearfully documents final day of filming: ‘Sick to my stomach'

Candace Cameron Bure is having a tough time saying goodbye to "Fuller House."

The 43-year-old actress, who plays D.J. Tanner on the sitcom, tearfully documented the show's final day of filming in a series of Instagram Stories on Friday.

"This is it. Our last tape day of our last show of 'Fuller House,'" began Cameron Bure, who is seen sitting in her car wearing a black sweater and sunglasses. "I'm feeling happy and a little sick to my stomach and I'm not at tears yet, but I know I will be.

END OF 'FULLER HOUSE' PROMPTS CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S EMOTIONAL INSTAGRAM POST

"I have more butterflies but so much gratitude," she continued. "It's going to be a great day. It's going to be a tough day. But there are so many good memories to take away and I'm so happy and grateful and blessed that it all happened and I'm really proud of it, so here we go!"

Cameron Bure then went on to document her walk through the studio backlot, as well as the stage where the show films. She even gave fans a look inside her green room.

"I'm just going to document the day," a tearful Cameron Bure, sans makeup, said before going on to show a photo album made by two women who work with the star.

"Oh! This is the best," an emotional Cameron Bure added as she flipped through the pages.

NETFLIX'S 'FULLER HOUSE' TO END AFTER FIFTH SEASON

The next several clips featured the cast getting ready to film their final scenes.

Back in January, Netflix announced in an emotional video that the fifth season would be the show's last.

The series is a reboot of the hit “Full House” that ran on ABC for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.

Most of the actors from “Full House” returned to revive their roles in “Fuller House,” including Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow castmates Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin also made regular appearances on the show.

Notably absent from the reboot were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Michelle Tanner.