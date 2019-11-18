John Stamos shares Lori Loughlin photos to mark 'Fuller House' end

John Stamos took to Instagram to mark the final taping of Netflix’s “Fuller House” with a series of images of the cast, including embattled former cast member, Lori Loughlin.

The show, a reboot of the hit 90s sitcom “Full House,” wrapped its fifth and final season, prompting the 56-year-old star to post his thoughts about the series’ legacy and end.

“The end of an era ... again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House reboot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes!” he wrote. “And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us.”

He continued: “I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it. Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you.”

Stamos’ post contained a series of 10 images from behind the scenes of the show, including shots of the returning cast members who starred on the original run. This includes Loughlin, who was cut from “Fuller House” as well as Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” after details emerged about her involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 55, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The Justice Department announced in October that the duo, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them. Prosecutors are pressuring those who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to acknowledge their guilt.