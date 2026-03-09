Kathie Lee Gifford says God ‘made me famous’ so she could be ‘bold’ about Jesus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford never chased fame. But when the spotlight found her, she made one thing clear: her faith would always come first.

The seasoned TV personality, singer and author has written a new book, "Nero & Paul." The latest installment in her "Ancient Evil, Living Hope" trilogy, co-written with Bryan M. Litfin, Ph.D., explores whether gaining power and popularity leads to happiness and fulfillment.

For the star, the answer is simple — and it has never changed.

MORGAN FAIRCHILD REFUSED TO ‘SELL MY SOUL’ FOR HOLLYWOOD FAME

"A lot of people say to me, 'I don't want to be famous.' I say, 'Well, I didn't either,'" the 72-year-old told Fox News Digital. "I didn't want to be famous, but God made me famous because I think He knew that I would be faithful to Him, faithful to tell the truth about Him, to be bold in my faith in Jesus," she said.

"I was never the most beautiful girl," she said. "I was never the most popular person trying out for something. I was never the best actress, the best everything. I was never any of that. But God knew I would be faithful; I would be bold in sharing my faith."

"People go, 'You're so bold. Why are you bold?'" Gifford shared. "I say, 'Because I have to be. Look at what God did for me. Jesus died for me so I could live. And that's enough for me.'"

WATCH: KATHIE LEE GIFFORD EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S ‘ANTI-RELIGION’ DESPITE HER DEEP CHRISTIAN FAITH

Long before her morning show fame, Gifford built lasting friendships in California based on faith — including one with Kris Jenner in the 1970s, when the two attended Bible study together.

By 1985, Gifford was co-hosting alongside Regis Philbin, and she married football star Frank Gifford a year later. In 1988, their program reached a national audience as "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee."

Over the years, Gifford never hesitated to speak openly about her unshakable devotion to Christianity to anyone who asked. And as for anyone telling her to tone it down in Hollywood? "Never. Not once."

"If I ever had an opportunity to share Jesus with people, share the truth about Him, I would," she said. "Why wouldn't I be bold about my faith? I never understood why people wouldn't. But I never cared what people thought. I never did. I still don't. I don't care."

"Of course, I wanted people to like me," she clarified. "But I also wanted the Lord to be honored in anything I did. I wanted the Lord to be proud of me. I wanted the Lord to say, 'Well done.' That's all that truly mattered to me."

"In the New Testament, Jesus says, 'What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and yet loses his very soul?'" she said. "King Solomon voiced a similar warning in Ecclesiastes. These questions, these warnings, haven't changed in centuries."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don't know why we don't learn from history. And if you look at the world today, nobody's learning a lesson from all this. People are blind to it. But ultimately, only God wins. I wish people understood that."

Gifford said it has become easier for celebrities to speak openly about their beliefs in show business. Moving forward, she would love to see more women pave the way for young entertainers finding their way.

"So many celebrities are open about it, and it’s beautiful," said Gifford. "You didn’t hear a lot of people talking about it much before. And I’m so happy they seem totally open about it now. It wasn’t out there before in the same way. I’m grateful to see it now."

"I think it would also be really powerful to see more women sharing their faith," she said. "Women were at the cross. Women were at the tomb of Jesus. We were always there. And a lot of women watch television for sure. They don’t just need me to speak out."

In her book, readers see the contrast between Roman emperor Nero, driven by ego and applause, and the Apostle Paul, who lived and died for his calling and purpose. For Gifford, success has always meant the same thing — having a steady relationship with God. She said it has given her a lasting joy that has carried her through every triumph and challenge, both in front of and behind the camera.

"We’ve all had tough days," said Gifford. "But I can’t imagine not trusting in your faith. I’ve lived an incredible, busy life. I have beautiful children and grandchildren. I don’t want to miss out on any days with them. I'm grateful for the blessings I've been given by God."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Not every day is blissful. In 2024, Gifford fell down the stairs in her Tennessee home, breaking her pelvis in two places. The fall took place while she was recovering from a hip replacement, the Los Angeles Times reported. She's on the mend, but she admits aging "ain't fun." She also described facing "terrible arthritic pain."

"They talk about the ‘golden years,’ but they’re not so golden," she said. "Some people live a long time and don’t have any pain. But that has not been my situation. I had always been super healthy until I turned about 70."

"When I fell down the stairs, my pelvis was completely crushed, front and back. But the Lord healed me. It was extraordinary. I still have to go to physical therapy. That’s what I’ve been having to do lately. That’s no fun. But I go, and I do it. The Lord gives me the strength to do it. And I think that’s what the Lord does for all of us. He gives us strength, and we have to keep going. I cannot complain. God has always been so good to me."

Bring up Jesus, and Gifford lights up. She’s an open book. And if any young star asks for guidance, she doesn’t mince words.

"Never be a different person," she said. "I’ve never been a different person spiritually. I’ve never been anything other than what I am. Always be the same person all the time. That’s the most important thing we have to be [in this business]. Just be you authentically all the time. Don’t be a different person just because people are watching you all the time."

"I’ve always tried to be that same person who shows by and loves Jesus," she reflected. "Just be the person you are. I know it sounds easy, and for me, it is. I don’t want to be a different person spiritually. Just be authentically you in every way."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope readers [of this book] understand that nothing’s changed. It’s a great story of somebody who thought that fame and fortune were everything. And it’s just not. You’re never going to get anything [meaningful] out of fame and fortune. I’ve had all the fame and fortune I could ever wish for in my life. I could throw up from it. I’ve had that much of it. I don’t want any more. I just want to be faithful to God. I guess that’s not exciting to a lot of people, but it is exciting to me."