Lori Loughlin left out of 'Fuller House' final season trailer amid college admissions scandal legal battle

Netflix released the jam-packed trailer for the final season of “Fuller House,” leaving embattled former star Lori Loughlin out of the family-friendly teaser.

Loughlin, who was fired from both the Netflix series as well as her Hallmark show "When Calls the Heart” after news of her alleged involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal broke, does not appear in the Season 5 trailer alongside a slew of her former cast members.

'FULLER HOUSE' STAR ANDREA BARBER 'ALMOST RAN OVER' 'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR MAYIM BIALIK BY ACCIDENT

The trailer teases life for the family after Stephanie welcomes her daughter at the end of Season 4. Her family and collection of intrepid friends rally around her in Season 5 to help care for yet another Tanner youngster in the house. Although original “Full House” cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos show up for the spinoff’s swan song, Loughlin is nowhere to be found.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to expanded charges in the college admissions scandal after being counted among 11 parents additionally charged with bribery.

Loughlin’s “Fuller House” co-star, Andrea Barber, recently told People that her absence could be felt by the cast while taping the final episode.

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” she said. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

Barber added that amid the tension she's experiencing at the moment, she does keep in touch with Loughlin and added that the former Hallmark staple is "doing as good as possible."

JOHN STAMOS SHARES LORI LOUGHLIN PHOTOS TO MARK 'FULLER HOUSE' END

Loughlin, 55, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

The Justice Department announced in October that the duo, along with nine other parents, were indicted on additional federal charges related to bribery. A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of trying to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The couple was previously hit with charges of money laundering and conspiracy that could land them behind bars for 40 years if convicted on all of them. Prosecutors are pressuring those who have pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal to acknowledge their guilt.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.