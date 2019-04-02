Candace Cameron Bure supports 'Full House' co-star Lori Loughlin after college admissions scandal

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure spoke out about Lori Loughlin and her alleged role in the college admissions scandal — but said very little beyond expressing her support for the troubled actress.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure, 42, said on "Today" on Tuesday. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

It's the not the first time Loughlin's "Fuller House" castmates have spoken out in support of her.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER DEFENDS LORI LOUGHLIN, JUSSIE SMOLLETT

At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last month, Andrea Barber, who stars as Kimmy Gibler on the series, said onstage, “You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."

Bure added at the time, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

LORI LOUGHLIN WON'T SPEAK ABOUT COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

When asked about Loughlin's situation last month, "Fuller House" patriarch Bob Saget said simply, "You love who you love."

Loughlin, 54, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither of their daughters were rowers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giannulli and Loughlin were each arrested and released on $1 million bonds. They're scheduled to appear in court in Boston on Wednesday.