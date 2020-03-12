From Broadway to Madonna: Coronoavirus affects concerts, festivals and music events

Even the music industry is feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to work its way across the globe, artists and executives within the music industry are electing to cancel and postpone upcoming concerts, festivals, tours and events.

Here are some of the biggest musical events canceled or delayed in response to the virus:

Concerts

BTS -- Canceled several shows in South Korea

Green Day -- Delayed tour of Asia, but promised to reschedule

Avril Lavigne -- Canceled Asia leg of her "Head Above Water" tour

Queen and Adam Lambert -- Canceled an upcoming concert in Paris

Mariah Carey -- Delayed a Honolulu concert until November

Madonna -- Canceled the final two performances of her "Madame X" tour

Zac Brown Band -- Postponed the spring leg of its tour

Pentatonix -- Canceled its upcoming world tour

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Australian benefit concert

Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Dierks Bentley -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event

The Who -- Postponed its upcoming tour, but promised to reschedule

Dan + Shay -- Postponed its spring tour until July

Cher -- Postponed the remainder of her tour to the second half of the year

Kenny Chesney -- Canceled the first 11 shows of his upcoming tour

Michael Bublé -- Postponed tour dates through April to a later date

Blake Shelton -- Postponed several dates of his current tour until spring 2021

Pussy Riot -- Postponed its upcoming Santa Ana performance until the fall

Reba McEntire -- Postponed her spring tour until July

Billie Eilish -- Canceled her tour dates through the end of March

Billy Joel -- Concerts at Madison Square Garden have been postponed from March and April to September and October

Festivals

Coachella -- Delayed until October

Stagecoach -- Delayed until October

South by Southwest -- Canceled

Events

Metropolitan Opera -- All events for the month of March have been canceled

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- Delayed until later this year

Carnegie Hall -- All events for the month of March have been canceled

New York Philharmonic -- All events for the month of March have been canceled

Los Angeles Philharmonic -- Canceled shows at the Walt Disney Concert Hall through the end of March

Broadway -- All performances canceled through April 12

Apollo Theater -- All public programs canceled through April 4