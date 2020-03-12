Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

From Broadway to Madonna: Coronoavirus affects concerts, festivals and music events

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Even the music industry is feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to work its way across the globe, artists and executives within the music industry are electing to cancel and postpone upcoming concerts, festivals, tours and events.

Here are some of the biggest musical events canceled or delayed in response to the virus:

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS CAUSE LIVE NATION TO POSTPONE UPCOMING ARENA TOURS

Concerts

BTS -- Canceled several shows in South Korea

Green Day -- Delayed tour of Asia, but promised to reschedule

Avril Lavigne -- Canceled Asia leg of her "Head Above Water" tour

Cher's ABBA-inspired tour has been postponed. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Cher's ABBA-inspired tour has been postponed. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Getty)

Queen and Adam Lambert -- Canceled an upcoming concert in Paris

Mariah Carey -- Delayed a Honolulu concert until November

Madonna -- Canceled the final two performances of her "Madame X" tour

'PRICE IS RIGHT' TO STOP FILMING FOR TWO WEEKS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

Zac Brown Band -- Postponed the spring leg of its tour

Pentatonix -- Canceled its upcoming world tour

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Australian benefit concert

Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Dierks Bentley -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event

The Who -- Postponed its upcoming tour, but promised to reschedule

Dan + Shay -- Postponed its spring tour until July

Miley Cyrus was set to perform at an Australian benefit concert before it was canceled.

Miley Cyrus was set to perform at an Australian benefit concert before it was canceled. (Getty)

Cher -- Postponed the remainder of her tour to the second half of the year

Kenny Chesney -- Canceled the first 11 shows of his upcoming tour

'THE VIEW' HOST JOY BEHAR TAKING TIME OFF FROM SHOW AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

Michael Bublé -- Postponed tour dates through April to a later date

Blake Shelton -- Postponed several dates of his current tour until spring 2021

Pussy Riot -- Postponed its upcoming Santa Ana performance until the fall

Reba McEntire -- Postponed her spring tour until July

Billie Eilish -- Canceled her tour dates through the end of March

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine are set to headline Coachella, which will now take place in October.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine are set to headline Coachella, which will now take place in October. (Getty)

Billy Joel -- Concerts at Madison Square Garden have been postponed from March and April to September and October

Festivals

Coachella -- Delayed until October

COLIN HANKS SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DAD TOM HANKS, STEPMOM RITA WILSON'S CORONAVIRUS CONDITION

Stagecoach -- Delayed until October

South by Southwest -- Canceled

Events

Metropolitan Opera -- All events for the month of March have been canceled

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- Delayed until later this year

Carnegie Hall --  All events for the month of March have been canceled

New York Philharmonic -- All events for the month of March have been canceled

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due concerns over large gathering amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due concerns over large gathering amid the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Los Angeles Philharmonic -- Canceled shows at the Walt Disney Concert Hall through the end of March

Broadway -- All performances canceled through April 12

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apollo Theater -- All public programs canceled through April 4