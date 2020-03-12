From Broadway to Madonna: Coronoavirus affects concerts, festivals and music events
Even the music industry is feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
As COVID-19 continues to work its way across the globe, artists and executives within the music industry are electing to cancel and postpone upcoming concerts, festivals, tours and events.
Here are some of the biggest musical events canceled or delayed in response to the virus:
Concerts
BTS -- Canceled several shows in South Korea
Green Day -- Delayed tour of Asia, but promised to reschedule
Avril Lavigne -- Canceled Asia leg of her "Head Above Water" tour
Queen and Adam Lambert -- Canceled an upcoming concert in Paris
Mariah Carey -- Delayed a Honolulu concert until November
Madonna -- Canceled the final two performances of her "Madame X" tour
Zac Brown Band -- Postponed the spring leg of its tour
Pentatonix -- Canceled its upcoming world tour
Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Australian benefit concert
Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Dierks Bentley -- Were set to perform at a now-canceled Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event
The Who -- Postponed its upcoming tour, but promised to reschedule
Dan + Shay -- Postponed its spring tour until July
Cher -- Postponed the remainder of her tour to the second half of the year
Kenny Chesney -- Canceled the first 11 shows of his upcoming tour
Michael Bublé -- Postponed tour dates through April to a later date
Blake Shelton -- Postponed several dates of his current tour until spring 2021
Pussy Riot -- Postponed its upcoming Santa Ana performance until the fall
Reba McEntire -- Postponed her spring tour until July
Billie Eilish -- Canceled her tour dates through the end of March
Billy Joel -- Concerts at Madison Square Garden have been postponed from March and April to September and October
Festivals
Coachella -- Delayed until October
Stagecoach -- Delayed until October
South by Southwest -- Canceled
Events
Metropolitan Opera -- All events for the month of March have been canceled
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- Delayed until later this year
Carnegie Hall -- All events for the month of March have been canceled
New York Philharmonic -- All events for the month of March have been canceled
Los Angeles Philharmonic -- Canceled shows at the Walt Disney Concert Hall through the end of March
Broadway -- All performances canceled through April 12
Apollo Theater -- All public programs canceled through April 4