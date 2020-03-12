Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed amid coronavirus

Add this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to the growing list of events being postponed or outright canceled amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The Cleveland-based organization released a statement saying it was postponing the event because of a request by Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that large gatherings be pushed back or canceled altogether.

"Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year," a statement on the Hall of Fame's website reads.

The ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live on May 2 on HBO. Those slated to be enshrined are Whitney Houston, rock groups Nine Inch Nails and The Doobie Brothers, and Hip Hop legend the Notorious B.I.G., among others.

"We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience," Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman told Rolling Stone.

The move comes as other groups, including various sports leagues, are suspending their seasons and governments are enacting tough measures to combat the spread of the illness, which was upgraded to a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The impact is being felt in the music industry, as well. Large events such as Coachella and the South by Southwest (SXSW) festivals have been postponed or canceled.