Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong drops multiple F-bombs during NHL All-Star gig

Rocker Billie Joe Armstrong may have brought new meaning to the term "American idiot" on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old lead singer of Green Day dropped multiple F-bombs -- as well as another F-word -- while the band performed live on NBC during the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

“Get you f---ing hands up in the air!” Armstrong yelled to the crowd as the band played 1994's “Basket Case” before the final game between the Atlantic and Pacific divisions. “Let’s go f--king crazy!” he added in the middle of the song.

While the expletives were bleeped during the broadcast, which was seen across the U.S. and Canada on a slight delay, the thousands of fans inside the Enterprise Center arena got an earful. His words were also caught on a secondary audio feed that went viral on social media.

Armstrong, an Oakland, Calif., native who co-founded the band in 1986, also declined to censor himself while singing the band's cynical 2004 hit “American Idiot," which notably includes the F-word and a homophobic slur written into the song's lyrics.

As of early Sunday, NBC had not yet commented on the performance.

The band has a partnership with the NHL, according to the hockey blog RMNB.

As for the game, the Pacific division beat the Atlantic division 5-4 after the sides ousted the Metropolitan and Central divisions in a series of mini games. Forward David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins was named MVP.