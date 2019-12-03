Pussy Riot to embark on North American Tour to benefit Planned Parenthood

Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot has announced a North American Tour to benefit Planned Parenthood.

The 19-date tour will begin in Los Angeles on March 13, 2020, and will run for just over a month.

The tour will swing through Denver, Chicago, Seattle and other cities. The final show will take place on April 14 in Phoenix.

The band has partnered with PLUS1, an organization that works with musicians to raise money for charity, to ensure that $1 from each ticket will be allocated to each city's local Planned Parenthood.

Pussy Riot's connection to Planned Parenthood dates back to July when the group performed in Birmingham to protest anti-abortion legislation in the state.

The band, known for their feminist activism, donated all the proceeds from the Birmingham show to Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund to support safe and legal abortion.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on the band's website.