Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern

Amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed and rescheduled, according to a statement from Goldenvoice, the entity responsible for the two events in Coachella Valley, Calif.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” reads the statement obtained by Fox News.

“Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend," the company said.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall," its statement concluded.

Coachella had announced a star-studded lineup that included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, while the musicians for Stagecoach included Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Billy Ray Cyrus, to name a few.

Coachella and Stagecoach are just the latest in a growing list of events to either postpone or cancel their highly successful cultural music and film festivals.

On Friday, city officials from Austin, Texas -- where the South by Southwest (SXSW) media and music festival is held each year -- said they would be canceling the gathering, fearing the spread of the virus through constant close contact.

"Based on the recommendation of our public health officer and director of public health ... I've gone ahead and ... issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest for this year," Mayor Steve Adler said during a news conference.

In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus currently stands at 755, with the majority being seen in California, Washington and New York states. Each locale has respectively declared a state of emergency in order to receive funding to combat the spread and levy treatment.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.