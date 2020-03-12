'Price Is Right' to stop filming for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Popular daytime game show "The Price Is Right" will cease filming for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, production sources are citing protecting the crew, host Drew Carey and the audience from contracting the virus.

TV SHOWS, MOVIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS: FROM 'RIVERDALE' TO 'A QUIET PLACE II'

"Price Is Right" joins a slew of other television shows to announce delays in productions.

CBS, the home network of "Price Is Right," has also pushed back production on "The Amazing Race" and "Survivor."

Game shows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are being filmed sans live audiences.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS CAUSE 'JEOPARDY!' AND 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' TO BE FILMED WITHOUT LIVE AUDIENCES

Several movies have also delayed their release dates, including the new Bond flick, "No Time to Die."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for "The Price is Right" and Carey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.