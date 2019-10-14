Kane Brown mourns drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a car accident

Longtime drummer for country musician Kane Brown, Kenny Dixon, died on Saturday at age 27.

The band confirmed the news in a statement to USA Today Sunday that Dixon was killed in a car accident, but it’s unclear at this time where the incident took place.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident," the band’s statement reads. "Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his (fiancée) Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Representatives for Brown did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Brown himself took to Instagram shortly after the news broke to mourn the loss of his friend and bandmate.

“Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy,” Brown captioned a photo of him and Dixon on stage. “I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

Dixon was set to marry fiancee Sarah Hendrick, with whom he shared 3-year-old son, Levi, on Nov. 30, according to People magazine. She too took to Instagram to express her sadness at the loss of the drummer.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident. I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this,” she captioned a series of images of their family. “We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Brown and his band are scheduled to play a sold-out show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 18.