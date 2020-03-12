Colin Hanks speaks out about dad Tom Hanks, stepmom Rita Wilson's coronavirus condition

Colin Hanks is updating fans about his dad, Tom Hanks, and stepmom, Rita Wilson's conditions after it was revealed the pair tested positive for the coronavirus in a statement posted on Wednesday evening.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," wrote Colin in an Instagram post on Thursday. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over 3 weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery," Colin -- whose mom is Tom's first wife, Samantha Lewes -- added.

Tom, 63, broke the news on his own Twitter account.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote in a statement on Twitter.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, offered a statement to Deadline: "We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)."

The statement continued, explaining that the company is working with professionals to "identify and contact" those exposed to the virus.

"The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world," said the statement.

In the message, Warner Bros. confirmed that "the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

Hanks and Wilson's son, Chet, also made a statement on social media about his parents' health on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old actor said, "What up, everyone? Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they're not even that sick."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there," Chet concluded. "Much love."

