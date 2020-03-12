'The View' host Joy Behar taking time off from show amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Joy Behar is taking precautions against coronavirus.

According to Variety, the 77-year-old comedian has announced that she'll be taking time off from "The View" amid the viral outbreak. The announcement will reportedly air during Friday's episode of the talk show.

The outlet reports that Behar said her age puts her at a higher risk for the disease and that, at the urging of her daughter, she's opting to stay home.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar said in the announcement. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Behar will take at least one week off from filming the show -- which is among those currently taping without a studio audience -- before deciding when to return.

According to Variety, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin will continue taping the show.

"The Price Is Right" is reportedly delaying production for two weeks as well, and several other television shows, including "Survivor" and "Riverdale" have suspended or delayed production in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reps for "The View" and Behar did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.