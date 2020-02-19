Billie Eilish admits she feels more 'hatred' toward her now than before Grammys sweep

Singer Billie Eilish revealed that, despite her very successful year, she still struggles with online haters every day.

The 18-year-old star spoke Tuesday at the BRIT Awards, where she was given the accolade for best international female solo artist. The star was also on hand to perform her newly released track “No Time to Die” for the soundtrack to the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

After being presented the award by fellow pop sensation Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Eilish took the stage for an uncharacteristically lengthy speech about the “hatred” she’s experienced recently.

“I have felt very hated recently,” she explained. “When I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me it genuinely made me want to cry and I want to cry right now,” an emotional Eilish said.

This isn’t the first time that Eilish has been open about how she struggles with her negative online perception. Speaking with “BBC Breakfast” shortly after sweeping the 2020 Grammy Awards, Eilish explained that the online vitriol against her is worse now than it's ever been.

“No, I stopped [reading Instagram comments] like two days ago,” she explained. “I stopped reading comments fully … because it was ruining my life.”

When asked if things have subsided since being so well decorated at the Grammys, Eilish was frank: “It’s worse, it’s like way worse than it’s ever been right now. “

Eilish gave the first public performance of “No Time to Die” alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O'Connell, composer Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, former guitarist for The Smiths.

Eilish’s comments come after she made history at the Grammy awards, becoming the youngest artist in history to win album of the year for her chart-topping debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”The record was previously set by Taylor Swift, who won the coveted gold-plated statue at 20 years old for "Fearless" in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

