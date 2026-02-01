Trump announces two-year closure of Trump Kennedy Center and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump announces two-year closure of Trump Kennedy Center

2. House panel moves to consider criminal referrals for the Clintons

3. Jelly Roll sends a political message while accepting his Grammy award

MAJOR HEADLINES

GOP REBELS – Two Senate Republicans send clear message to House about Trump shutdown agreement. Continue reading …

BLUE RIDGE BUST – ICE nabs over 650 illegals in sweeping operation with cooperation from local authorities. Continue reading …

SOUTHERN SHIVER – Polar Vortex extends extreme freeze as Americans urged to conserve energy usage. Continue reading …

HEARTBREAKING LOSS – Snoop Dogg's family suffers unimaginable tragedy: ‘Lost the love of my life.’ Continue reading …

UNEXPECTED – Trump-hating Hollywood stunned as ‘Melania’ documentary rakes in millions. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ACCESS DENIED – SpaceX CEO Elon Musk disrupts Russian operations in Ukraine with single move. Continue reading …

'GO HOME' – Portland mayor demands ICE leave city after federal agents use tear gas on protesters. Continue reading …

TIES THAT BIND – Zohran Mamdani's photo with Epstein associate surfaces as mother named in documents. Continue reading …

QUIET DECIDER – What Trump’s next pick to lead the Federal Reserve means for your wallet. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HOLLYWOOD HEAT – Celebs decry ICE agents, Trump government as 'monsters' and the 'worst of the worst' in scathing critiques. Continue reading …

SENATE STANDOFF – Karoline Leavitt unleashes on Republican senator for holding the country 'hostage'. Continue reading …

‘CONCERNING’ – CNN defends Don Lemon after arrest tied to protest coverage at Minnesota church. Continue reading …

OFF SCRIPT – Actor calls JK Rowling's trans views 'ironic' as he defends 'Harry Potter' role. Continue reading …

OPINION

SHYAM SANKAR – The American people are being lied to about AI. Continue reading …

STEVE FORBES – Mamdani’s class warfare against New York businesses is 'economic vandalism.' Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

DEADLY OUTBREAK – Rare bacterial threat leaves two dead as health officials warn of spreading risk. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on tourist tradeoffs and political personalities. Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN HISTORY – Distillery owner shocked by loaded Al Capone-era gun hidden in wall. Continue reading …

FAMILY FEAST – Mom of 7 shows how homecooked meals are done. See video ...

WATCH

KRISTI NOEM – The media is spinning shocking lies on deportation quotas. See video …

GEN. JACK KEANE – The Iranian regime is the weakest it's ever been. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to hear how a sweeping immigration enforcement push in Minnesota and controversial New York proposal to limit cooperation are fueling political clashes. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













