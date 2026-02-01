CNN defends Don Lemon after arrest over anti-ICE protest coverage at St. Paul church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN issued a statement defending former employee, Don Lemon, after the ex-CNN host was arrested in connection with a viral protest by anti-ICE agitators that disrupted a church service at a St. Paul, Minnesota church.

"The FBl’s arrest of our former CNN colleague Don Lemon raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment," the network said in a statement. "The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was ’no evidence’ that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work."

Earlier this month, Lemon livestreamed left-wing agitators who stormed St. Paul's Cities Church amid suspicion that its pastor had collaborated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Lemon told viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about, but Justice Department officials have been working to hold the participants accountable.

"The First Amendment in the United States protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable," CNN said. "We will be following this case closely."

Lemon was fired by CNN in 2023 and has since started his own show via YouTube and Substack. The former CNN host, who had been with CNN for 17 years, was embroiled in multiple scandals at the network before his firing.

Several members of the media have come to Lemon's defense, including some of his former colleagues.

CNN's Dana Bash questioned Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday about Lemon's arrest. Bash asked Blanche if the arrest was about trying to make an example out of Lemon, a vocal critic of the president.

"Bottom-line question for you is, was this really about what you just described, or was it about trying to make an example out of somebody who the president has sparred with?" Bash asked Blanche during "State of the Union."

"I don’t even know that the president’s even ever thought of Don Lemon," said Blanche. "I don’t know whether that’s true or not. But I will tell you, we’re not making examples of people."

Trump called Lemon a "sleazebag" while speaking to reporters.

Lemon thanked multiple CNN reporters and the network during his podcast on Friday.

"I've heard that CNN released a statement. Thank you very much. I have no animist for CNN. I have no animist for anyone, but I tell the truth about what I see, and I think it's time for all journalists to stand up for each other," he said.

Other outlets also weighed in to defend Lemon as well, including The New York Times.

