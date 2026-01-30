House panel moves to consider criminal referrals for the Clintons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on whether to refer former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges.

The House Rules Committee, the final gatekeeper before most legislation gets a chamber-wide vote, is slated to consider a pair of contempt of Congress resolutions targeting the Clintons at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Those resolutions are expected to pass through the committee along party lines, teeing them up for final passage as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Both Clintons were subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee to testify for Congress' probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite months of back-and-forth between the former first couple's lawyers and Oversight staff, they never appeared on terms dictated by Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., pushing him to initiate contempt proceedings.

"This shows that no one is above the law," Comer told reporters after his panel advanced the resolutions last month. "I'm just real proud of the committee and look forward to hopefully getting the Epstein documents in very quickly and trying to get answers for the American people."

The committee voted along bipartisan lines to move forward with contempt resolutions against the Clintons. Nine Democrats joined the Republicans to advance the resolution against Bill Clinton, while three voted to advance Hillary Clinton's.

The majority of Democrats, however, have accused Comer of partisan motivations behind his Clinton contempt efforts.

The Clintons were two of 10 people subpoenaed by Comer as part of the panel's investigation into Epstein. The subpoenas were issued following a bipartisan vote by an Oversight subcommittee panel during an unrelated hearing on illegal immigration.

Democrats on the committee have pointed out that Comer has not pushed to hold others who did not appear in contempt, nor has he made any threats against the DOJ for failing to produce all of its documents on Epstein by a deadline agreed to by Congress late last year. The department has produced a fraction of the documents expected so far.

Comer has said he is in contact with the DOJ about its document production.

If the vote this week is successful, the House will have recommended both the Clintons for prosecution by the DOJ.

A contempt of Congress charge is a felony misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and up to a year in jail.