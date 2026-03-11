Husband accused of killing wife says he heard laughter, then screams before finding her dying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio man is behind bars after being charged with his wife’s murder months after she was found stabbed to death with over a dozen knife wounds inside their home.

Kyle Long, 35, was taken into custody and charged with murder last week following a four-month investigation into the suspicious death of his wife, Rachel Long, at their London home on Oct. 23, 2025, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges come after authorities say Kyle Long called deputies to his home while claiming she had died by suicide, according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX28 .

Kyle Long reportedly called 911, telling authorities, "My wife just stabbed herself. There’s no pulse, blood all over the place."

FAMILY OF MOM ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY EX-'AMERICAN IDOL' HOPEFUL DEMANDS LIFE INSURANCE DETAILS

When officers arrived at the home, Kyle Long reportedly said he was watching TV in another room when his wife went to their bedroom, where she began laughing and then screaming.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

When he went to check on his wife, Kyle Long said he found her stabbing herself in the face and neck, the outlet reported.

Authorities subsequently found Rachel lying in a pool of blood with knife wounds to her hands that were later determined to be defensive wounds, according to People.

An autopsy reportedly revealed that Rachel had died from "multiple sharp force injuries" and was suffering from at least 17 stab wounds.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Court documents also reportedly indicated that Rachel was texting a friend regarding a concert the pair planned to attend shortly before her death, and Rachel did not appear to be suicidal during the conversation.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Upon being interviewed a second time, detectives say Kyle Long made statements that did not match his original recollection of events on the day of his wife’s death, FOX28 reported. Additionally, authorities pointed to evidence from the crime scene appearing as though there was some sort of struggle inside the home.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"Ever since we responded to the residence up there, investigated this as suspicious from the beginning, Mr. Long was the only person in the residence," Sheriff John Swaney said, according to FOX28.

Investigators also reportedly documented that Kyle told them Rachel wanted to end their marriage after 10 years together.

Kyle Long appeared in court last week and is being held on $1.5 million bond, 10 TV reported .

"Kyle Long was not surprised by his arrest. He was, however, disappointed," Kyle Long's attorney, Samuel Shamansky, told Fox News Digital. "He's wrongly accused and he's eager to establish his innocence at the first available opportunity to 12 Madison County jurors."

Shamansky added that criminal charges being filed against his client four months after the alleged murder "speaks volumes to the questions surrounding the factual underpinnings of this prosecution."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"He has been nothing but cooperative, and his cooperation extended to meeting with the county coroner as recently as about two weeks ago to answer questions regarding his wife's unfortunate demise," Shamansky told Fox News Digital. "So I don't know how he could have been any more helpful with the coroner's questions."

"And as I said, this is an enormous tragedy for him, for his children, his wife, for their family, for his family. And now he's faced with a very monumental task of defending himself. And as said, he's eager to do so with the first available opportunity."

Rachel was a mother of two and owned a company specializing in pet grooming and boarding, according to her obituary.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"An animal lover at heart, she also was active in rescuing dogs," her obituary said. "She was an avid reader and loved attending rock concerts."