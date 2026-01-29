Celebs decry ICE agents, Trump government as 'monsters' and the 'worst of the worst' in scathing critiques

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities have adopted scathing rhetoric against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and raids over the past few weeks.

Since the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, many actors and performers have used their platforms to criticize the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics. Several actors began wearing "ICE OUT" or "BE GOOD" pins to the awards show and have explicitly called out the agency during the event.

"Of course, this is for [Renee Good], who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it's really sad. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up," comedian Wanda Sykes told Variety on the red carpet prior to the show. "We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it's just awful what they're doing to people."

More recently, at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, actress Natalie Portman suggested that ICE was part of the "worst of the worst of humanity" while criticizing the deaths caused by immigration enforcement raids.

"What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific with what the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE, what they are doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity," Portman said.

"Breaking Bad" actor Giancarlo Esposito went even further and called for a "revolution" over ICE in an interview with Variety on Tuesday.

"This is time for a revolution — and they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting," the actor said. "We have to stand up to it. They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world]."

"Some very rich old White men are exerting their power to suppress our own people, thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets, preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot," he added.

Other stars directly called out ICE from their own platforms, such as "The Breakfast Club" star Molly Ringwald.

"They are monsters," Ringwald said about ICE agents in a four-minute Instagram video on Tuesday. "They are human beings as well, but they have forgotten that they're human beings, and they have become monsters."

Actress Eva Longoria posted a video to her Facebook account on Wednesday suggesting that publicized victims such as Renee Good or Alex Pretti were only the tip of the iceberg.

"They're blatantly murdering U.S. citizens, detaining five-year-olds like Liam Ramos, patrolling schools and churches. So imagine what they're doing behind closed doors at detention centers with no cameras around," Longoria said.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram to condemn federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

"ICE’s actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota," she wrote.

A vocal Trump critic, actor Mark Ruffalo, strongly condemned the killing of Pretti in a post to Bluesky.

"Cold blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang, creating havoc. We have fought wars in other countries for less than this," he wrote.

"Fatal Attraction" star Glen Close expressed her distaste with the Trump administration for ordering the aggressive immigration operations.

"I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime: the cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now the cold-blooded murder of American citizens," she said.

Famed actress Jamie Lee Curtis condemned the deaths of Pretti and Good, expressing pride with people protesting ICE in Minnesota.

"THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT," Curtis wrote. "Let the ICE STORM of RESISTANCE RING LOUDLY."

In a lengthy Instagram post, supermodel Bella Hadid called for the abolition of ICE strongly criticizing their hostile tactics.

"Abolish ICE. How much more can America take? There are so many changes that need to happen within the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement& morals that the American administration needs to uphold. This is outrageous, dangerous, horror movie-like- behavior," Hadid wrote.

Singer Bruce Springsteen wrote and released a song earlier this week about Minneapolis, calling officers "King Trump's private army."

"Neath an occupier’s boots / King Trump’s private army from the DHS/ Guns belted to their coats / Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes," lyrics state. "And there were bloody footprints / Where mercy should have stood / And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

He added, "Trump’s federal thugs beat up on / His face and his chest / Then we heard the gunshots / And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead."

Pop singer Billie Eilish has been one of the more outspoken celebrities against the agency, claiming that ICE agents have been kidnapping, assaulting and murdering "peaceful protesters" during a recent award speech.

She also called out other celebrities for not speaking out more against ICE and the Trump administration.

"Hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up?" Eilish wrote.

Late night hosts have also leveled stronger attacks against ICE agents after months of mocking immigration enforcement raids.

"Just one atrocity after another being committed by this gang of poorly-trained, shamefully led mask-wearing goons," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday. "And that is what they are. They're goons committing vile, heartless and even criminal acts. And it's sickening to watch and it's frustrating to watch."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert faced backlash after claiming that ICE agents were worse than Nazi soldiers on his show Wednesday.

"Yes, do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis. That's an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces," Colbert said.