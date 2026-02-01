ICE arrests over 650 illegal aliens across West Virginia with state, local police backing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested more than 650 illegal aliens across West Virginia during a two-week statewide operation conducted in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and without protests, federal officials announced.

ICE said in a press release Sunday that the operation ran from Jan. 5 to Jan. 19 and involved 14 federal, state and local law enforcement partners.

ICE deployed teams to Charleston, Martinsburg, Beckley, Moorefield, Morgantown and Huntington as part of the operation.

Law enforcement officials arrested more than 650 illegal aliens, including individuals ICE said pose threats to public safety and national security, as well as others who entered the country illegally.

"This operation demonstrates how strong partnerships between ICE and West Virginia law enforcement agencies enhance public safety and the integrity of our immigration system," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Michael Rose said. "By training and supporting our… partners across the state, we’ve expanded local capacity to identify, arrest and process illegal aliens while ensuring these authorities are exercised professionally and consistent with the law."

One individual arrested as part of Operation ICE Wall on Jan. 8 was Sagar Singh, a citizen of India. The operation targeted illegal aliens operating commercial vehicles, and Singh was pulled over for failing to stop at a mandatory brake check station.

During the stop, Singh was cited for multiple vehicle infractions, including operating an unsafe commercial vehicle. According to ICE, Singh had previously been ordered removed from the U.S.

Singh was one of more than 25 aliens arrested under Operation ICE Wall during the two-week enforcement surge.

Another illegal alien arrested during the operation was Ling Yan, a citizen of China also known as Yang Ning, who was previously convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of children in Ravenna, Ohio.

ICE also arrested a convicted child sex abuser, an individual with drug possession convictions and numerous other offenders during the operation.

One of the agencies that worked with ICE was the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, whose top official praised the results of the two-week operation.

"The Sheriff's Office was impressed with the professionalism and work ethic of the agents and how well they interacted with the citizens and local law enforcement officers," Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Hansen said. "Working with such a high-caliber group of agents who were assigned to Jefferson County made the decision to support the initiative worthwhile."

"We are also gratified that through this program, we have had the opportunity to remove numerous dangerous criminals from our community," he added.