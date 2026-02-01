Snoop Dogg rallies around his daughter following the death of her 10-month-old baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Snoop Dogg is rallying around his daughter after an unimaginable loss.

On Saturday, the rapper's 26-year-old daughter Cori announced the tragic passing of her 10-month-old daughter, Codi.

"Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi 🪽," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, while sharing a black and white photo of herself holding her baby, per People.

Shortly after the announcement, the 54-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share his support.

Snoop shared a photo of himself with Cori, 26, and his sons, Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, paired with the simple caption, "💖🙏🏾."

In December 2024, Cori announced she was expecting her first baby with fiancé, Wayne Deuce. In February 2025, she revealed their daughter had been born prematurely.

"The princess arrived at 6 months," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this."

In September, Cori revealed her daughter had been in the NICU for six months.

"Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "September is NICU Awareness Month, and I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day."

Last month, Cori announced that they had finally taken their baby girl home.

"She’s home," Cori wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all."

Broadus and her fiancé got engaged in November 2022, and had planned on getting married in 2024. However, their plans were pushed back when Broadus — who was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6 — suffered a stroke in January 2024.

During a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Snoop spoke of the couple's relationship.

"I know he's the one," he said. "As a father, you know. I'm gonna speak for him because, as a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl, you ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care."

After getting emotional while speaking about the love his daughter and Duece share, Snoop told Hudson, "I watched her from creation to now so I'm supposed to get emotional about it."

