Donald Trump

Trump files $10B lawsuit against IRS over alleged tax return leaks to major news outlets

Suit alleges 'a rogue, politically motivated' IRS employee disclosed private information to New York Times and ProPublica

By Emma Bussey , Brooke Singman Fox News
President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, accusing the agency of unlawfully leaking his confidential tax returns in a politically motivated violation of federal privacy laws.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team told Fox News "a rogue, politically motivated" IRS employee disclosed private and confidential tax information involving Trump, his family and the Trump Organization to outlets, including The New York Times and ProPublica.

The suit claims the disclosures were illegal and harmed millions by violating federal privacy laws.

TRUMP FILES 'POWERHOUSE' $10 BILLION LAWSUIT AGAINST BBC OVER DOCUMENTARY EDITING HIS JAN 6 REMARKS

Internal Revenue Service Building sign with American flag flying in the background

President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the IRS, Fox News learned Thursday. ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

That contractor at the heart of the leak, Charles Littlejohn, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to a single felony count of unauthorized disclosure of tax return information and is serving a five-year prison sentence.

Littlejohn admitted to stealing and leaking Trump’s tax records to The New York Times and to disclosing confidential tax data involving wealthy individuals to ProPublica.

WHAT'S BEHIND TRUMP'S HEATED FEUD WITH THE BBC THAT RESULTED IN $5 BILLION LAWSUIT THREAT?

Split of IRS leaker Charles Littlejohn and Donald Trump

Former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn is the contractor at the heart of the leak of Trump's tax returns and is serving a five-year prison sentence. (Fox News; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, Littlejohn testified in a 2024 deposition that the Trump materials he leaked included information on all of Trump’s business holdings.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Littlejohn refused to testify before Congress, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights while appealing his sentence.

According to a June 2025 Judiciary Committee press release, DOJ prosecutors said Littlejohn’s disclosures were "unprecedented in its scope and scale." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

