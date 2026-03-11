Alleged hazing death tied to secretive rush night ignites arrests and frat reckoning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fraternity hazing ritual allegedly turned fatal in January when a college freshman was pushed to consume a lethal amount of alcohol — prompting arrests, a criminal review and the permanent shutdown of the chapter.

Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, died Jan. 31 after attending a Delta Tau Delta "rush" event near Northern Arizona University, according to an autopsy report reviewed and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The report determined Martinez’s cause of death was alcohol poisoning and that his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.425% — more than five times the legal driving limit and a level widely considered potentially fatal.

Police say Martinez had been participating in a fraternity initiation event the night before he was found unresponsive.

Students at the house reportedly heard him snoring loudly around 3 a.m., hours before 911 was called. According to court documents, others adjusted his position, checked his pulse and searched online for symptoms of alcohol poisoning before emergency crews were contacted. Bystanders were performing CPR when first responders arrived, but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators allege Martinez and three other prospective members were instructed to consume large amounts of vodka as part of a rite to join the fraternity, with the expectation they would drink until they vomited.

Police later arrested three fraternity leaders, Carter Eslick, Ryan Creech and Riley Cass, on suspicion of hazing.

The Coconino County Attorney’s Office confirmed the case has been submitted for charging review and said prosecutors are conducting an independent evaluation of the evidence to determine whether charges are appropriate under Arizona law.

"This is a very serious case, and we are reviewing it with great care," Chief Deputy County Attorney Michael Tunink said in a statement, adding that the office is continuing to work with the Flagstaff Police Department to ensure all available information has been gathered.

Tunink said no court date has been set and declined further comment, citing ethical rules that limit what prosecutors can say about a pending investigation.

Hazing was criminalized in Arizona in 2022 under "Jack’s Law," which allows offenders to face prison sentences of up to 3.75 years, according to Fraternal Law.

At the time of Martinez’s death, Northern Arizona University said it was "mourning the tragic death of a student" and called the loss devastating for the campus community.

"We want to be clear: The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities. Violence, hazing or any other behavior that endangers others has no place at NAU," the university said in a statement. The school suspended the Delta Tau Delta chapter while it conducted its own review.

Last month, Delta Tau Delta’s national leadership announced it had permanently closed the NAU chapter, citing what CEO Jack Kreman described as a violation of the fraternity’s "unwavering" zero-tolerance policy on hazing.

"Our zero-tolerance policy on hazing is an unwavering commitment, and when that commitment is violated, we will act with resolve," Kreman said.

"Hazing and reckless behavior are antithetical to everything our fraternity stands for and an egregious violation of the trust necessary for real brotherhood," he added.

Kreman said the Indianapolis-based fraternity is cooperating fully with law enforcement and university officials and will reinforce safety protocols nationwide — including bystander intervention efforts, member education and partnerships with host institutions.

"The loss of a young man's life is a tragedy without measure," Kreman said. "On behalf of Delta Tau Delta, I extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and to all who loved him."

