3 brothers of Iraqi descent arrested in Oslo for 'terror bombing' of US Embassy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three brothers have been arrested for the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Norway, an attack in which no one was injured.

The brothers were taken into custody in Oslo and are Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin in their 20s, authorities said Wednesday, Reuters reported.

"They are suspected of a terror bombing," Police Attorney Christian Hatlo told reporters.

US CONSULATE IN TORONTO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE, POLICE SAY; NO INJURIES REPORTED

"We believe they detonated a powerful bomb at the U.S. embassy with the intention of taking lives or causing significant damage," he added.

The bomb, an improvised explosive device (IED), went off Sunday and damaged the entrance to the embassy's consular section.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for that attack, one of which would be an act of terrorism, authorities said.

ENEMY WITHIN: COUNTERTERRORISM EXPERTS FEAR SLEEPER CELLS COULD BE POISED INSIDE USTO

"We believe they detonated a powerful bomb at the US embassy with the intention of taking lives or causing significant damage," Hatlo said.

Authorities believe one of the men planted the bomb while the two others took part in the plot, Hatlo said.

Police have reinforced security measures and have increased their presence around the embassy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

American embassies have been placed on high alert amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran.