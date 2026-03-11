Expand / Collapse search
Crime

3 brothers of Iraqi descent arrested in Oslo for 'terror bombing' of US Embassy

The brothers are Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin in their 20s suspected in the alleged terror attack

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Three brothers have been arrested for the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Norway, an attack in which no one was injured. 

The brothers were taken into custody in Oslo and are Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin in their 20s, authorities said Wednesday, Reuters reported. 

"They are suspected of a terror bombing," Police Attorney Christian Hatlo told reporters.

US CONSULATE IN TORONTO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE, POLICE SAY; NO INJURIES REPORTED

A police investigator at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo.

Forensic investigators work on Wednesday at the scene in connection with the arrest of three brothers after the explosion at the U.S. Embassy on Sunday in Oslo. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP)

"We believe they detonated a powerful bomb at the U.S. embassy with the intention of taking lives or causing significant damage," he added. 

The bomb, an improvised explosive device (IED), went off Sunday and damaged the entrance to the embassy's consular section. 

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for that attack, one of which would be an act of terrorism, authorities said. 

ENEMY WITHIN: COUNTERTERRORISM EXPERTS FEAR SLEEPER CELLS COULD BE POISED INSIDE USTO

Police Attorney Christian Hatlo

Police Attorney Christian Hatlo speaks during a press briefing at the police station about new developments in the investigation into the explosion at the US embassy in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.  (Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Authorities believe one of the men planted the bomb while the two others took part in the plot, Hatlo said. 

Police have reinforced security measures and have increased their presence around the embassy. 

A damaged door at the U.S. Embassy in Norway.

A view of a shattered door, at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. (Fredrik Varfjell /NTB Scanpix via AP)

American embassies have been placed on high alert amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
