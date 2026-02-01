Meningitis cases rise in major Midwestern city, prompting public health alert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago health officials are warning residents to be alert for symptoms of meningococcal disease after several recent infections were reported in adults across the city.

Seven cases of Neisseria meningitidis infections have been identified since mid-January, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Two people have died as a result of the infection, the department said.

Health officials have traced close contacts for all confirmed cases and provided preventive antibiotics to those who may have been exposed.

Meningococcal disease is caused by Neisseria meningitidis, a type of bacteria that can infect the bloodstream or the lining of the brain and spinal cord, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Transmission occurs through saliva and mucus during close or prolonged contact, such as sharing drinks, kissing, or being exposed to coughs and sneezes.

While cases remain relatively rare, meningococcal disease continues to pose a serious public health risk nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 503 confirmed and probable cases in the U.S. in 2024, based on preliminary data.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, sensitivity to light, a stiff neck, and a skin rash that may appear as dark spots or bruising, per Cleveland Clinic.

Other signs may include confusion, irritability, difficulty walking, joint or muscle pain, and loss of appetite.

"Chicago sees up to 10 to 15 meningococcal infections each year, typically concentrated around the winter months," the department noted.

The disease most often affects seniors as well as adolescents and young adults, Chicago health officials said.

To reduce risk, state guidelines recommend getting the meningococcal vaccine beginning at ages 11 or 12, with a booster dose at 16.

Meningococcal disease is treated with antibiotics, and doctors often begin immediate treatment if the illness is suspected because it can progress rapidly, Cleveland Clinic stated.

Patients with severe cases may also need additional treatments such as IV fluids, oxygen, blood pressure medications, or surgery to treat damaged tissue.

Anyone who develops symptoms or believes they may have been exposed is urged to seek medical care promptly. Health experts stress that early treatment is critical.