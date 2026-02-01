Resurfaced photo links Mamdani to Epstein-connected publicist at New York City event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A photo showing Zohran Mamdani at a high-profile luncheon tied to longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Peggy Siegal has emerged following the release of newly unsealed Justice Department records that also reference his mother, Mira Nair.

The photo, taken Nov. 15, 2017, shows the now-New York City mayor smiling at the Universal Pictures "Get Out" Peggy Siegal luncheon at Lincoln Ristorante in Manhattan.

The event was hosted by Siegal, a once-powerful Hollywood publicist who later faced industry backlash over her deep social ties to Epstein.

Siegal was never charged with a crime.

The image surfaced days after filmmaker Nair was named in a newly released tranche of documents connected to Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The records, made public Jan. 30, 2026, are part of a broader release of millions of pages detailing Epstein’s social and professional network. The documents do not allege criminal wrongdoing by those mentioned.

In a 2009 email included in the release, Siegal wrote to Epstein about an after-party for the film Amelia, which Nair had directed.

The message states the gathering took place at Maxwell’s Manhattan townhouse and lists attendees including former President Bill Clinton, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nair.

The correspondence documents attendance only and does not allege misconduct by those named.

In the 2017 luncheon photo, Mamdani appears alongside actor Daniel Kaluuya, filmmaker Shimit Amin and Nair as they celebrated Jordan Peele’s movie, "Get Out," which won the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

A second image from the same event shows Peele, producer Jason Blum, Allison Williams and Siegal, highlighting the luncheon’s prominence during Hollywood’s awards season.

Another photo from December 2016 also shows Nair attending a private-residence film event with Siegal for "Queen of Katwe."

At the time, Siegal was a dominant figure in entertainment publicity, known for her access to major studios, A-list talent and industry power brokers.

In 2019, following reporting that detailed her association with Epstein, multiple Hollywood studios, including Netflix, FX and Annapurna Pictures, cut ties with her, according to Variety.

Epstein was first arrested in Florida in 2006 on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

He later pleaded guilty, served 13 months in jail with work release and registered as a sex offender.

He died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence following her conviction for sex trafficking.

Nair, an internationally respected director known for films including Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake and Queen of Katwe, has long been a fixture in elite film circles, especially in Manhattan.

She is married to academic Mahmood Mamdani.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Zohran Mamdani's office and Peggy Siegal for comment.