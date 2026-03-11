Woman allegedly touches passengers' faces then punches elderly travelers during Caribbean flight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Caribbean getaway turned into a mid-air nightmare Monday when an Alabama woman allegedly went berserk on a pair of seniors, forcing the flight to make an emergency diversion.

Ebony Shyteria Harper, a 31-year-old standing just 4’11", is trading her airplane seat for a jail cell after a disagreement turned into a fist fight at 30,000 feet. The chaos kicked off on Frontier Flight 2089 from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the plane cruised toward the mainland.

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital, Harper was headed to the back of the aircraft to use the restroom but ended up getting way too close for comfort with a fellow passenger, identified as Jimmie Lee Baker.

BULLET DISCOVERED ON COMMERCIAL JET AT MAJOR AIRPORT SPARKS SECURITY SCARE

Witnesses say Harper allegedly "leaned" her body right onto Baker, who was sitting in the very last row. When the uncomfortable traveler asked the Alabama woman to move her arm off his back, things quickly deteriorated.

Instead of apologizing, police say that Harper allegedly reached out and began "touching" Baker’s face with her hands. That’s when his wife, identified as Lakisha Baker, stepped in.

Lakisha told Harper to back off her husband and Harper allegedly began "touching" the wife’s face too, police said. Lakisha reportedly struck Harper, and Harper began swinging back.

The airborne fist fight took another turn when a fourth passenger, identified as Annette Baker, tried to play peacemaker. She told police that Harper turned towards her and began "striking her numerous times with a closed fist" directly in the face.

The flight was diverted to Miami International Airport, where a welcoming committee of FBI agents and TSA officials was waiting at the gate to remove Harper off the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and said that they are continuing to investigate.

PASSENGER ALLEGEDLY OPENS EMERGENCY EXIT DOOR ON TAXIING PLANE, DEPLOYS SLIDE AT ATLANTA AIRPORT: POLICE

While the victims managed to escape without visible wounds, according to the affidavit, they told authorities they want to press charges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Harper is facing a felony charge of Battery on a Person 65 or Older and one count of misdemeanor battery. Harper was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.