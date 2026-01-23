Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

Distillery owner shocked by loaded Al Capone-era gun hidden in wall: 'Relieved we found it'

Stunning discovery made of 1921 Colt 1908 pistol sealed in abandoned exhaust vent

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Jim Beam to close Kentucky distillery for one year Video

Jim Beam to close Kentucky distillery for one year

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the closure of Jim Beam distillery for one year amid a decline in supply and demand and share his favorite scotches.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois distillery owner was astonished recently when he came across a hidden gun from the era of Al Capone — still fully loaded with historic ammo.

The gun — a Colt 1908 manufactured in 1921 — was found at the Thornton Distilling Company, housed in the oldest standing brewery in Illinois.

The building was under the control of the Capone and Torrio families, as well as the Chicago Outfit, during the Prohibition era, according to historical accounts. It was established in 1857.

SYPHILIS-LINKED BACTERIA CIRCULATED IN THE AMERICAS THOUSANDS OF YEARS BEFORE COLUMBUS: STUDY

Andrew Howell, the founder of the Thornton Distilling Company, told Fox News Digital that he spotted the pistol inside the wall of an underground limestone well.

The weapon was "sealed inside what appears to be an old, abandoned exhaust vent from a potbelly stove," said Howell.

Gun in mortar, crime family at brewery

A loaded Prohibition-era pistol was recently discovered hidden inside a historic Illinois distillery. The image on the right shows gangsters gathered at the same distillery building during the Al Capone era. (Thornton Distilling Company; Obtained by Thornton Distilling Company)

"I was checking the pathway to see if we could run a conduit through it when I noticed some loose mortar on the side," he recalled.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Upon pulling back two large pieces, I found the gun. It seems it was sealed in there long before the mortar began to deteriorate, but it's hard for us to say when."

"The vent is quite offputting, so we feel fortunate that a guest didn't reach in there and explore."

The distillery owner said the gun was holstered and loaded with a full magazine. 

Officers from the Thornton Police Department ran the gun's serial numbers and confirmed that the gun "is free of any criminal associations," Howell said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"They noted that the ammunition appears to date back to the 1920s," he added. 

"Initially, we weren’t sure of its age, so we wanted to ensure it wasn't reported as missing."

Split image of officer inspecting gun, historic photo of gangsters at distillery

Police confirmed the hidden handgun dated back to the 1920s and had no criminal record. The right image shows gangsters at the distillery building during its Prohibition-era control. (Thornton Distilling Company; Obtained by Thornton Distilling Company)

It's likely that it was hidden in the 1920s, Howell said. As for how he was feeling when he found the gun, he said it was a mix of excitement and anxiety.

"I'm relieved we found it before any guests did, as we host tour groups down there often," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"The vent is quite offputting, so we feel fortunate that a guest didn't reach in there and explore."

Al Capone

Al Capone was one of the most well-known gangsters of the 20th century and was a symbol of organized crime in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Howell mentioned the gun adds to a long line of interesting artifacts found at the brewery, including beer order postcards from the mid-1800s.

"These items are on display at our bar and restaurant, along with full bottles of beer that were found and pre-Prohibition signage that we discovered buried outside the building," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We plan to showcase the pistol alongside these artifacts," Howell added. 

"We look forward to learning more about its history."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue