Justin Bieber stuns Grammys by performing in underwear; Trevor Noah jokes about Nicki Minaj in monologue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber made the Grammy Awards feel just like home Sunday as he paraded around stage wearing just his underwear.

Bieber, 31, looped together instrumentals while singing his "Yukon" hit from his seventh studio album, "Swag."

Trevor Noah took aim at Nicki Minaj's new association with President Donald Trump while opening the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, Calif.

After welcoming Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams and Tyler the Creator to the 2026 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena, Noah assured the crowd, "Nicki Minaj is not here."

NICKI MINAJ CALLS HERSELF TRUMP'S ‘NO. 1 FAN’ AS HAND HOLDING MOMENT GOES VIRAL AT TREASURY EVENT

As the audience erupted in cheers, Noah added, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues."

The former Daily Show host impersonated Trump during his sixth and final run as host, and said, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I know they say it's you, but it's me."

Minaj and Trump went viral Wednesday after they were photographed holding hands at the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit.

The "Super Bass" singer also called herself Trump's "number one fan."

Representatives for the White House and Minaj did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2026: SABRINA CARPENTER AND ADDISON RAE SHINE ON RED CARPET

Justin and Hailey Bieber were just two of the stars wearing "Ice Out" buttons while walking the red carpet Sunday to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE.)

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean was overcome with emotions as she accepted her award on stage. The "Man I Need" singer honored her family in a poignant immigration statement.

"I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," Dean said while holding her Grammy. "I wouldn't be here – I'm a product of bravery and I think those people need to be celebrated. So ya, we're nothing without each other."

Jelly Roll sent a political message while accepting the award for Best Contemporary Country Album for "Beautifully Broken," as he declared, "Jesus is not owned by any political party."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Jesus, I hear you and I am listening Lord," he said on stage. "I want to thank my beautiful wife."

"I believed that music had a power to change my life and God had the power to change my life," he continued. "Jesus is Jesus and anyone can have a relationship with him."

Kendrick Lamar leads nominations with nine nods, and won the Best Rap album award at the beginning of the Paramount+ live telecast. He is followed closely by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut who each have seven nominations.

Each best new artist nominee performed Sunday, including Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Justin Bieber returns to the stage Sunday as a scheduled performer, in addition to Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson are set to perform the in memoriam segment, with Ms. Lauryn Hill paying tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash will honor Ozzy Osbourne.