©2026 FOX News Network, LLC.

Trump announces two-year closure of Trump Kennedy Center for major renovations

The Trump Kennedy Center will close on July 4, 2026 for two years

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Trump says he is honored after Kennedy Center Board votes to rename it after him Video

Trump says he is honored after Kennedy Center Board votes to rename it after him

President Donald Trump responds to the board members voting to rename performing arts center the 'Trump-Kennedy Center.'

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Trump Kennedy Center will close later this year for a two-year period to undergo renovations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has decided to halt entertainment operations as "the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur," with a planned grand reopening he said would surpass any previous iteration of the venue.

According to Trump, the center will close on July 4, 2026, coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary, at which point construction will begin on what he described as a "new and spectacular entertainment complex."

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

