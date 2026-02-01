Trump announces two-year closure of Trump Kennedy Center for major renovations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Trump Kennedy Center will close later this year for a two-year period to undergo renovations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has decided to halt entertainment operations as "the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur," with a planned grand reopening he said would surpass any previous iteration of the venue.

According to Trump, the center will close on July 4, 2026, coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary, at which point construction will begin on what he described as a "new and spectacular entertainment complex."

This is breaking news and will be updated.