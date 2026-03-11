Ax-wielding suspect subdued by teen military recruit's MMA takedown in car wash clash caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ax-wielding Florida man allegedly stormed toward two teen brothers closing an Ocala car wash Sunday night, before being quickly overpowered by the eldest brother, an 18-year-old MMA-trained military recruit.

Video released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office allegedly showed the suspect, later identified as Bryce Thayer, 36, approaching car wash workers Leodan Pino, 18, and his 16-year-old brother, as they were closing for the night.

Officials said that when Thayer was told to leave the property, he became "irate" and approached the brothers "in a threatening manner" while wielding an ax.

"I was locking up all the doors and I heard some screaming, someone yelling something," Pino told FOX 35 Orlando. "… He's obviously not in the right state of mind. … He walks up to the tunnel, and that's when I tell him, ‘You have to leave, man. You got to leave.’"

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS WHATABURGER STAFF FENDING OFF ATTACKER WITH TRASH CAN, FRY BASKET

Pino said that is when Thayer allegedly pulled out an ax that was clipped to his backpack and pointed it at him.

Footage showed Pino lunging at Thayer, as his younger brother yanked the ax away from him.

"Once he lowered, that's when I shot the take-down, and I got on top of him and I controlled the situation," said Pino, who is trained in mixed martial arts (MMA). "Once I realized he wasn't letting go, that's when I threw a couple elbows, until he was incapacitated. … I got him to his back, put him in a body triangle, held a rear naked choke on him and waited until the cops got there."

ARMED HUSBAND CONFRONTS SUSPECTED FLORIDA KIDNAPPER AFTER WIFE IS FOLLOWED HOME

Thayer's mugshot showed heavy bruising to the face, supposedly incurred during the struggle.

Pino, who recently enlisted in the military, said "he got what he deserved."

During Thayer's subsequent arrest, a search revealed he had a glass pipe used for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. He is being held on an $11,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jail records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Thayer was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office four times since May 2024, on charges including:

Felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Felony possession of a controlled substance in a detention facility

Damage to property

Petit theft

Trespassing after warning

Possession of cannabis

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Pino said he is "very thankful that God gave me the opportunity and gave me the strength to be able to control that situation."

"I'm thankful that I was the one closing on my brother and no one else was because I'm not too sure if any other of my coworkers would have done the same thing as I would have," he said. "… I'm just happy that I was able to protect my brother."