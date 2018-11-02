FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems warned about midterm overconfidence; Oprah-Trump battle in Ga.; Trump targets asylum 'fraud'

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018

As Tuesday’s midterms near, some analysts predict big gains for Democrats in the House. Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to make final pitches for GOP candidates with a series of weekend rallies

Trump and Oprah Winfrey are both looking to influence Georgia's race for governor. The media magnate campaigned for Democrat Stacey Abrams on Thursday and the president will stump for GOP candidate Brian Kemp on Sunday

U.S. troops have begun arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back caravan migrants slowly heading north through Mexico to the U.S.

President Trump plans a 'comprehensive' executive order next week on immigration that will also crack down on fraudulent asylum seekers

The U.S. jobs report for October is set to be released Friday morning

Thousands of Google employees worldwide walked out Thursday to protest sexual harassment, pay inequality and abuse of power

THE LEAD STORY - DEMS OVERCONFIDENT ABOUT WINNING THE HOUSE? - As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi confidently predicts Democratic victories in next week's midterms, at least one major political oddsmaker is giving her a boost: Cook Political Report now says Democrats could win as many as 40 seats in the House ... Dave Wasserman, House editor of the nonpartisan report, tweeted this week that the unit is revising its outlook to reflect a Democratic gain of 30-40 seats, up from 25-35. He warned that the outlook could change again before Tuesday.

FOX News’ Power Rankings reflect a strong Democratic advantage in the race for the House, but not a lock. Even some Democrats are cautious about the pitfalls of overconfidence, as veteran operatives remind the party of curtain-measuring in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, which Donald Trump won. Talk show host Stephen Colbert said as much when Nancy Pelosi predicted on his show earlier this week, "We will win." She is expected to seek the speakership again if she's right.

The "Trump Factor" is undeniable. The president is expected to make final campaign pitches and give a boost to GOP candidates with rallies over the next three days in the following places : West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. On Thursday, President Trump was in Columbia, Mo., to support Republican Josh Hawley, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill. A FOX News poll published this week shows the pair deadlocked in support from likely voters. - Reported by Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman

TRUMP VS. OPRAH: A highly anticipated showdown between President Trump and Oprah Winfrey will take place -- on the gubernatorial campaign trail in Georgia ... Winfrey -- who is a rumored potential 2020 presidential candidate, despite her denials -- joined Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Marietta, Ga., on Thursday and urged voters to make history next Tuesday. Abrams is attempting to become the first black female governor in U.S. history, and is in a close race with Republican Brian Kemp. Winfrey praised Abrams as a "changemaker" and drew cheers when she said she's a registered independent who was not in Georgia at anyone's request. She knocked on doors with Abrams, to the delight of some starstruck residents.

Winfrey's visit came the day before former President Barack Obama's scheduled rally for Abrams on Friday. Vice President Mike Pence made three campaign stops for Kemp on Thursday. President Trump, who has endorsed Kemp, will look to give him a boost in a rally in Macon, Ga., on Sunday.

Jesse Watters: Oprah 'may feel a little guilty' after sitting on the sidelines in 2016

Full Coverage: 2018 Midterms

TROOP-READY AT THE BORDER: The first 100 active-duty troops have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to provide support for Border Patrol agents as a caravan of migrants slowly makes its way northward from Central America, a Defense Department official told Fox News on Thursday evening ... The troops are doing initial assessments at the port of entry in McAllen, Texas. The official said there are about 2,600 troops now at staging bases, largely in Texas, with several thousand more expected to flow in through the weekend and move into California and Arizona. The Pentagon said more than 7,000 active-duty troops are being sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, with more possible. President Trump has said the number could reach 15,000. - Reported by Frank Miles

Charlie Kirk: Why Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration protects all Americans

Ali Noorani: Trump should fix our immigration system – Not spread fear of immigrants

TRUMP TARGETS FRAUDULENT ASYLUM-SEEKERS: President Trump, in response to what he called the "crisis at our southern border" and a surge of fraudulent asylum claims in recent years, announced on Thursday that his administration will soon require asylum-seekers to "lawfully present themselves" at a port of entry ... The move appeared designed to prevent many members of the leading Central American migrant caravan -- which now numbers approximately 4,000, down from a high of 7,200 -- from making asylum claims if and when they reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Asylum claims made by migrants caught crossing the border illegally would seemingly be summarily denied under Trump's proposal.

The asylum clause of the Immigration and Nationality Act says that anyone who arrives to the U.S. may apply for asylum based on a well-founded fear of persecution, and Trump's decision was likely to prompt immediate federal court challenges. In his remarks, Trump called the thousands of migrants in the approaching caravans from Central America "not legitimate asylum-seekers" because most of them have not decided to remain in Mexico and pursue asylum there. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

JOBS REPORT: GOP MIDTERM SECRET WEAPON? - With the midterm elections just days away and U.S. unemployment already at its lowest level in decades, forecasters expect another solid set of numbers when the U.S. jobs report for October is released Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET ... Businesses are advertising for a record number of job openings and several companies, including Amazon and Walmart, have hiked their minimum wages in a bid to lure and retain employees. The jobs report comes after U.S. stocks were hammered throughout the month of October. - Reported by FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi

Apple in focus as stocks rally to kick off November

#GOOGLEWALKOUT: Thousands of Google employees walked out at company locations worldwide on Thursday to protest sexual harassment, pay inequality and a workplace culture that they say dismisses victims and tolerates abuse of power ... "We were disgusted by the details of the recent New York Times article, which provided the latest example of a culture of complicity, dismissiveness, and support for perpetrators in the face of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse of power," organizers of the #GoogleWalkout said in a statement to FOX News. "Sadly, this is part of a longstanding problem, one further amplified by systemic racism. We know this culture well."

In New York City, throngs of Google employees filled a nearby park to capacity, carrying signs that said "Times Up Tech" and "Workers’ Rights Are Women's Rights." The organizers, who received the support of CEO Sundar Pichai for their protest across 40-plus offices globally in an email late Tuesday, have a list of five demands. - Reported by Christopher Carbone (@christocarbone on Twitter)



HIGH STAKES IN THE MIDTERMS - "Enough is enough. We cannot turn any part of this government over to these radical, hardcore Democrats and their mouthpieces in the media. ... You sick of being called Nazis? You sick of being called racists? You sick of being called white supremacists? Then you need to vote." – Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," explaining on "Hannity" why the midterm elections on Tuesday are so important. WATCH



Texas' Harris County seeing 'presidential-type' early voter turnout: report.

Kobach accuses CNN's Jeffrey Toobin of advancing 'racist argument' in fight over voter-ID laws.

2018 Midterms: Stay with FOX News for full coverage and analysis.

DETAILS: Watch FOX News Channel's midterm election night coverage on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Facebook apologizes after blocking pro-life group's ads for GOP Senate candidates.

Meth-laced Halloween candy sends Oregon parents to hospital, authorities say.

China rapidly expanding internment camps for Muslims, report says.

NFL cheerleader takes a knee during anthem.

American Airlines served too much alcohol to passenger who sexually assaulted woman, lawsuit claims.

Missouri man indicted, accused of murdering 20-year-old son after shaking him as baby.

Apple earnings exceed estimates but forecast wanes.

Wine industry could be next victim of U.S.-China trade war.

Oil prices pulled down by surging output, but Iran sanctions loom.

Lachlan Murdoch calls for Americans to be 'more tolerant' of opposing views at DealBook conference.

Subaru and Toyota to recall more than 400,000 vehicles.

Tech names send lobbying efforts soaring.

How HGTV's Property Brothers 'built' their empire.

Chick-fil-A opposed by Pittsburgh Public School as marathon sponsor for kids.

Mark Penn: Democrats don't understand this surprising secret of Trump's success.

GOP Senate candidate Bob Hugin: New Jersey, it's time to send in a Marine.

Greg Gutfeld: Twitter removing the 'like' button is like removing seatbelts on the Hindenburg.

Kim Kardashian under fire for calling people who didn't recognize her Halloween costume the R-word.

Heather Locklear sued by EMT following her June arrest.

Meghan Markle's apparent 'bad' habit sparks royal debate.

Army sets sights on bigger, bolder, harder hitting bullets.

'Tens of thousands' of baby octopuses at Georgia aquarium unexpectedly hatch.

Hubble captures cosmic 'bat shadow' nearly 1,300 light-years away.



1976: Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter becomes the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president of the United States as he defeats incumbent Gerald R. Ford.

1948: President Harry S. Truman surprises the experts - and especially the Chicago Daily Tribune - by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey. "Dewey Beats Truman," the erroneous fron-tpage headline on the Tribune, would become iconic.

1783: Gen. George Washington issues his farewell address to the Army near Princeton, N.J.

