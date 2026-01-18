Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

US Fires

Dozens of dogs killed in fire at home of ‘breeder’ in Washington state, firefighters rescue 3 from flames

Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating cause of fire

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

About 40 dogs were killed in an early morning house fire in Washington State, after flames engulfed a home owned by a man who claimed to be a dog breeder, officials said.

Firefighters responded Friday around 2:30 a.m. to the fire in Poulsbo after a neighbor spotted the flames and called 911, Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

The neighbor had reported that there may have been occupants inside the home, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Police were able to contact the homeowner after running the license plates on a vehicle outside the home and getting a phone number. The owner, who was not home at the time, arrived a short time later.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN ACCUSED OF BEATING PARENTS AND SETTING HOME ON FIRE, LEAVING THEM TO DIE

firefighters outside burning home

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in Poulsbo, Washington, on Jan. 16, 2026. (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue )

Fire officials said that while no people were at the home at the time of the fire, dozens of animals were inside.

"Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but unfortunately approximately 40 other dogs perished in the fire," Ileana LiMarzi, a public information officer with the fire department, said in the statement.

firefighter standing next to dog in a cage

Firefighters rescued three dogs out of the dozens that were inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said. (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue )

LiMarzi told KOMO News that around a dozen cats also perished in the fire.

EXPLOSION AT PENNSYLVANIA SENIOR HOME PROMPTS MASS CASUALTY RESPONSE

"It’s a tough call, and it’s certainly not a situation that we’ve run into, as far as I know, in my 15 years here," she told the outlet.

Fire officials did not immediately release the identity of the homeowner, though they said that he claimed to be a dog breeder.

firefighters and fire trucks in the street at night

The cause of the fire was unclear. The Kitsap County Fire Marshal has launched an investigation. (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue )

The three rescued dogs were released to Kitsap Animal Control for further care.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

No further information about the animals found at the home was immediately available.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Close modal

Continue