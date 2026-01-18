Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump admin preparing 1,500 soldiers for potential Minnesota deployment: report

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act last week

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: Minnesota leadership has 'coddled' criminal migrants Video

Stephen Miller: Minnesota leadership has 'coddled' criminal migrants

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller explains how federal law applies regarding Minnesota and illegal immigration on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing 1,500 troops for potential deployment to Minnesota, The Washington Post reported Sunday citing unnamed defense officials.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon have directly confirmed the deployment plans, but the White House told the Post in a statement that the Department of War should be "prepared for any decision the President may or may not make."

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The report comes just days after Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. military forces to Minnesota if state officials do not start cracking down on anti-ICE agitators.

MIKE DAVIS: WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MINNESOTA IS WHY WE HAVE THE INSURRECTION ACT

U.S. President Donald Trump in the oval office

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the deployment of 1,500 U.S. soldiers to Minnesota. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Minneapolis and St. Paul are already hosting some 3,000 federal agents deployed there after a massive fraud scandal rocked the state late last year.

Protesters across the Twin Cities have followed and harassed federal agents as they carry out operations, leading to confrontations and the killing of activist Renee Nicole Good by federal agents in the opening days of January.

MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS DISMISSES DHS NARRATIVE ABOUT THEM NOT COMPLYING WITH ICE

Federal agents detain demonstrator, who has hands behind her back, in Minneapolis

Aliya Rahman is detained by federal agents near the scene where Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer last week, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Adam Gray/AP)

Trump toned down the pressure in a statement on Friday, saying he did not see at that point a reason to invoke the Insurrection Act.

"I believe it was Bush, the elder Bush, he used it, I think 28 times," Trump told reporters while departing the White House. "It's been used a lot. And if I needed it, I'd use it. I don't think there's any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I'd use it. It's very powerful."

The law reportedly has not been invoked since the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which began after four police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King.

Despite Trump's threat, some Republicans are resistant to the idea of using the centuries-old law. 

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent during federal operations on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., seemed to downplay Trump's threat, placing his hope in local law enforcement's ability to "settle things down."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully the local officials working with not only the federal law enforcement, ICE and other agencies, but also the local law enforcement officials will be able to settle things down," Thune told reporters.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
Close modal

Continue