Minneapolis posts anti-ICE video promoting 'peaceful protest' and unity

The city of Minneapolis on Friday posted an anti-ICE video promoting "peaceful protest" and unity as confrontations between agitators and immigration officers continue to flare across the Twin Cities.

The 84-second video shared on the Minneapolis City YouTube page opens with a Minneapolis business sign that reads: "We love our Somali neighbors." Throughout the video, multiple anti-ICE protest slogans are seen, including signs that read "Abolish," "Ice out of our neighborhood" and "neighbors say ICE out."

"Those who spread fear want attention," a voice-over says in the video. "The best way to fight back and keep each other safe is not to give into them. Live your lives. Take care of one another. Support local businesses. Put your energy into peaceful protests and community support. Steer clear of the hate."

The video then shows interviews with members of the community, including with faith leaders and images of Mayor Jacob Frey testifying last week at a Democratic Immigration hearing.

The caption of the video reads: "We know folks across Minneapolis are feeling scared, angry and uncertain. What those spreading fear and hate want most is attention – to agitate and escalate violent confrontation."

The caption goes on to say that the community should continue to "meet this moment together with peace, unity, and the welcoming values that make Minneapolis so special."

Tensions flared in Minneapolis after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by an ICE officer while allegedly blocking an immigration operation in the city and driving toward the officer.

Agitators across the Twin Cities have followed and harassed federal agents as they carry out operations, with some throwing snowballs at agents or screaming obscenities through bullhorns from just feet away. Some clashes have resulted in immigration officers deploying pepper spray and tear gas.

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing 1,500 troops for potential deployment to Minnesota, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The official says the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather and mountain warfare, has given prepare to deploy orders.

Minneapolis and St. Paul are already hosting some 3,000 federal agents deployed there after a massive fraud scandal rocked the state late last year.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and Anders Hagstrom, along with Fox News’ Jennifer Johnson contributed to this report.