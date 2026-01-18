ICE says 2 demonstrators were arrested in Minnesota for allegedly assaulting officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people were arrested in Minnesota for allegedly assaulting federal officers and ignoring officers' orders to stay out of traffic, ICE said on Sunday.

The arrests came as federal law enforcement worked to secure the Whipple Building, which houses ICE and other government agencies, while around 200 people protested against the agency.

"Two agitators were arrested after assaulting officers and repeatedly refusing orders to stay out of traffic," ICE wrote on X.

MINNEAPOLIS POSTS ANTI-ICE VIDEO PROMOTING 'PEACEFUL PROTEST' AND UNITY

"REMINDER: If you assault federal law enforcement, you will face the consequences like these two agitators," the agency added.

The agency reported several other arrests last week in connection with the demonstrations.

The protests were sparked by a recent incident in Minneapolis, where Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fired into the driver’s windshield and open window from the side of the vehicle and subsequently exclaimed "f---ing b----" as the car crashed into another parked vehicle.

Democrats and local residents have condemned the shooting as a murder and called for Ross' prosecution, while the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have defended the incident by arguing that it was a justified shooting.

A week after that shooting, an ICE agent shot an alleged illegal immigrant in the leg during an arrest attempt. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the agent fired at the suspect because he was "fearing for his life and safety" after the individual resisted arrest and "violently assaulted the officer."

MINNESOTA FACULTY UNION CALLS FOR 'ECONOMIC BLACKOUT' TO PROTEST ICE OPERATIONS IN MINNEAPOLIS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have repeatedly demanded that ICE leave the city as it seeks to continue a federal immigration crackdown as part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"It's certainly not creating safety when a huge percentage of the shootings that have taken place so far this year in Minneapolis have been by ICE," Frey said last week after the second ICE shooting. "So let's be very clear. I've seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable."