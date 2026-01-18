Democratic Socialists of America in NYC training thousands of activists to counter ICE: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is organizing a large-scale effort to mobilize thousands of activists to respond to anticipated federal immigration enforcement actions, The New York Post reported.

The Post said DSA leaders outlined plans at a recent meeting to train roughly 4,000 volunteers, both members and non-members, to participate in what they describe as "rapid response" actions aimed at monitoring and, in some cases, disrupting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across the city.

"This has been in the past in New York specifically enough to deter ICE detentions," said a DSA leader who only went by the name Marina, according to the outlet.

Organizers also pointed to protests and confrontations involving ICE agents in Minnesota as a model for the tactics they hope to bring to New York.

GREGG JARRETT: TRUMP HAS AUTHORITY TO SEND TROOPS TO MINNEAPOLIS TO STOP ATTACKS ON ICE

Those tactics include using whistles and other noise-making tools to alert neighborhoods to ICE activity and quickly draw activists to the scene.

"The whistles carry far and wide," said Marina, according to the Post.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

MINNESOTA FACULTY UNION CALLS FOR 'ECONOMIC BLACKOUT' TO PROTEST ICE OPERATIONS IN MINNEAPOLIS

Protests in Minnesota have erupted since the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation.

Across the state, protests against ICE have drawn demonstrators holding signs reading, "ICE out for good," "Quit your job," and "Resist," while federal law enforcement officers have deployed tear gas to disperse crowds outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul.

President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, sending U.S. military troops to the Twin Cities.

Trump on Friday appeared to downplay his remarks, telling reporters that it wasn’t needed at the moment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think there's any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I'd use it. It's very powerful," he said.

Fox News confirmed on Sunday that the Army’s 11th Airborne Division was recently placed on prepare-to-deploy orders for Minnesota, though it remains unclear whether the unit will ultimately be sent.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.